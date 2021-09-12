FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ControlCase, a leading provider of IT Security Certifications and Continuous Compliance Services announced their Gold Sponsorship for the 2021 PCI SSC Global Community Forum to be held online from October 26th to October 28th. This event will provide important PCI Council updates, regional insights and opportunities for feedback and networking.
"Participating in this year's forum is certainly a highlight for us," said Mike Jenner, CEO of ControlCase. "We look forward to learning what challenges organizations are currently facing and participating in the discussions on the latest innovations in risk and compliance."
As part of this Gold Sponsorship, ControlCase will highlight their market-leading solutions designed to simplify IT Governance, Risk and Compliance. Solution features will include:
- OneAudit™ – The OneAudit™ solution provides organizations with the ability to perform a single audit and certify/comply to multiple regulations. The solution blends enterprise software, hosted solutions, and managed services to streamline the creation, mapping and updating of internal and external controls, thus allowing IT, Security, and Compliance Managers to collect evidence and risk controls once and map them across multiple regulations.
- Continuous Compliance – This solution offers a simplified process to manage security and compliance on an ongoing basis. Thereby reducing the risk of a data breach, eliminating the risk of last-minute audit gaps, and reducing technical shortcomings such as quarterly scans missing certain assets OR Logs from all assets not reporting.
"The PCI SSC Global Community Forum brings together industry leaders to share knowledge, collaborate and promote understanding and adoption of PCI security standards, programs, and other important payment security issues," says Troy Leach, SVP Engagement Officer at PCI Security Standards Council. "We are excited to have ControlCase as a sponsor and are looking forward to this year's event."
"With our knowledge, experience, capability and global footprint; ControlCase is committed to partnering with clients and providing comprehensive services that address all aspects of Payment Card Industry Security Standards," said Jenner.
"The ControlCase PCI suite of assessments currently includes PCI DSS, PA DSS, PCI PIN, PCI SSF, P2PE, PCI TSP, PCI 3DS and PCI Card Production. Please visit our booth at this year's PCI SSC Global Community Forum to discuss how we can serve your organization."
For more information on ControlCase offerings and services, please contact Kimberly Simon at ksimon@controlcase.com
About ControlCase
ControlCase is a global provider of certification, cyber security and continuous compliance services. ControlCase is committed to empowering organizations to develop and deploy strategic information security and compliance programs that are simplified, cost effective and comprehensive in both on-premises and cloud environments. ControlCase offers certifications and a broad spectrum of cyber security services that meet the needs of companies required to certify to PCI DSS, HITRUST, SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, PCI PIN, PCI P2PE, PCI TSP, PA DSS, CSA STAR, HIPAA, GDPR, SWIFT and FedRAMP.
Media Contact
Kimberly Simon, ControlCase, +1 6478942007, ksimon@controlcase.com
SOURCE ControlCase