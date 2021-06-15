DALLAS , June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Controlled Contamination Services is excited to announce the addition of Sameer Abbas as its Director, IT Solutions. Sameer will report to CFO, Chris Reinmiller and will be responsible for directing technology innovation and strategy, scaling IT infrastructure across the CCS ecosystem system integration, as well as driving the adoption of new solutions and automation efficiencies within the IT infrastructure for CCS.
Sameer comes to CCS with over 12 years of managing enterprise solutions and IT infrastructure on technologies like Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Azure, SQL Server, Healthcare information and Data Intelligent systems. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from NED University of Engineering and Technology, an MBA from the Institute of Business Management and will be utilizing his proven skills and abilities to better service our partners and the organization.
"The addition of Sameer to lead the CCS IT staff demonstrates the emphasis that CCS places on Technology and IT, and it sets the future of technology and innovation in the organization. We are looking forward to utilizing his background and knowledge on system integrations as we continue to scale the CCS organization across the US and beyond," said President, Eric Goldmann.
Sameer resides in Dallas, Texas and during his spare time, he enjoys traveling, eating at new restaurants, fishing, diving into modern technologies and taking part in team-building events.
About CCS
Controlled Contamination Services is a leading provider of facility solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, electronic, semiconductor, manufacturing, high tech, IT, and aerospace and defense industries. CCS provides its clients with highly specialized cleaning, bio-decontamination, as well as a wide array of technical service solutions that exceed the health, safety, and environmental requirements at facilities of any size and use. With more than 28 years of industry and quality knowledge and experts across the US, CCS utilizes an in-depth understanding of FDA regulations and GxP requirements to meet and exceed the most stringent cleaning and bio-decontamination needs. Whether your site is a multi-million square foot facility or a more modest project, CCS is your choice to deliver the highest quality solutions for your environment.
CCS's Data Center Services Division provides a wide range of specialty cleaning services that included: Data Center Cleaning, Hot Aisle, and Cold Aisle Containment Systems, Water and Leak Detection, Facility Monitoring, Computer Room Cleaning, Post Construction Cleaning, Underfloor Plenum Cleaning, Raised Floor Access Cleaning, Equipment, and Environment Cleaning, Zinc Whisker Testing and Remediation, 7 X 24 Disaster Recovery Services. CCS also offers High-Efficiency Infrastructure Optimization products and services for data center customers who are in need of improved infrastructure cooling, power and monitoring efficiency, and management.
