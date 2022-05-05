This recording highlights that the cleaning process begins with the training of your cleaners, what specific training they should know, and how they can positively impact your site.
DALLAS, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Controlled Contamination Services announces the release of the anticipated video, "The Importance of GMP Training." The video is available here (hyperlink) and features speakers Mike Mendoza, VP of Strategic Accounts, and Toni Ryan, Director of Quality Assurance. This recording highlights that the cleaning process begins with the training of your cleaners, what specific training they should know, and how they can positively impact your site.
Reviewed topics will include:
- Purpose of a cleanroom
- How to properly gown
- Detergents, disinfectants, and sanitizers used to clean a cleanroom
- Preparation of solutions
- Proper cleaning application and techniques
- Industry case studies
"We are excited to share the knowledge of two life science experts, Mike & Toni. This recording is a resource for our clients as it creates an opportunity for us to educate and connect with them off-site," said Chief Marketing Officer, Robert Schiller.
You can view the video here Importance of GMP Training Full length Webinar or learn more from our hosts by contacting us at https://bit.ly/3EM8XGh
About CCS
Controlled Contamination Services is a leading provider of facility solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, electronic, semiconductor, manufacturing, high tech, IT, and aerospace and defense industries. CCS provides its clients with highly specialized cleaning, bio-decontamination, as well as a wide array of technical service solutions that exceed the health, safety, and environmental requirements at facilities of any size and use. With more than 28 years of industry and quality knowledge and experts across the US, CCS utilizes an in-depth understanding of FDA regulations and GxP requirements to meet and exceed the most stringent cleaning and decontamination needs. Whether your site is a multi-million square foot facility or a more modest project, CCS is your choice to deliver the highest quality solutions for your environment.
CCS's Data Center Services Division provides a wide range of specialty cleaning services that included: Data Center Cleaning, Hot Aisle, and Cold Aisle Containment Systems, Water and Leak Detection, Facility Monitoring, Computer Room Cleaning, Post Construction Cleaning, Underfloor Plenum Cleaning, Raised Floor Access Cleaning, Equipment, and Environment Cleaning, Zinc Whisker Testing and Remediation, 7 X 24 Disaster Recovery Services. CCS also offers High-Efficiency Infrastructure Optimization products and services for data center customers who are in need of improved infrastructure cooling, power and monitoring efficiency, and management.
CCS Services Companies that Impact the World
