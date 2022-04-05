Controlled Contamination Services is pleased to announce the addition of Robin Fiddes as the Vice President, Human Resources.
DALLAS , April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Controlled Contamination Services is pleased to announce the addition of Robin Fiddes as the Vice President, Human Resources. Robin will be reporting directly to President Eric Goldmann as a part of the Executive Management Board (EMB). Robin will be responsible for all aspects of Human Resources, including oversight of Talent Acquisition, building out CCS's culture programs, career path design, diversity, equity and inclusion programs, and adherence to internal policies and regulatory standards for our team members. She will also be designing and implementing onboarding and training programs, and continuing to build the HR team in the US for CCS's future growth.
Robin comes to Controlled Contamination Services with over 25 years of experience in Human Resources management and leadership. Additionally, she has hands-on Operations experience working for a Fortune 100 global manufacturing company. Robin has held various progressively senior HR positions, supporting Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies with workforces of up to 29,000. Throughout Robin's career, she has focused on talent development, organizational development, and continuous process improvement.
As a leader, Robin focuses on creating an environment where each team member has the information and tools necessary to achieve their highest potential. Robin knows that success for the company comes through the success of each team member.
"The CCS team is thrilled for the experience and proven leadership in the human resources field that Robin brings to the company; I look forward to working with her."- said President, Eric Goldmann.
Robin holds a BA in English Literature from Christopher Newport University and an MBA from the University of Massachusetts – Amherst. Robin is a passionate supporter of the Arts and serves as the Executive Director for the E John Busser Ballet Scholarship program – a 501(c)(3) organization providing scholarships for ballerinas-in-training across the globe.
