Converge announces its intention to begin offering the Converge TrustBuilder Platform, a blockchain-based solution toolkit, to help customers create secure trust ecosystems.
TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSXV:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) a national platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT solution providers ("ITSPs") in the U.S. and Canada has announced, in connection with PROMPT, the creation of a trust ecosystem builder toolkit to be marketed as the Converge TrustBuilder Platform. This was made possible by Becker-Carroll, a Converge Company's successful submission of its application for the platform to the Quebec Cybersecurity Innovation Program.
The Converge TrustBuilder Platform utilizes the new W3C verifiable credential standard and allows customers to create, manage, and monetize trust ecosystems. The Company is working closely with In-Sec-M (a national cybersecurity cluster), the Digital Identity Laboratory of Canada, and the Digital Identity and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) to ensure adherence to emerging industry standards and the Pan-Canadian Trust Framework (PCTF).
"With the discussion of a potential demand for digital passports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this technology is now a priority, and we are proud to be contributing to its development. The Converge national platform, along with its approximate 200 sales professionals remain a great channel for ourselves and our vendors to launch new products. It is my opinion that we are uniquely qualified to solve the biggest problem that all highly innovative solutions face, and that is getting early adopters on-board and proving the value of the technology by building successes for them," said Shaun Maine, Chief Executive Officer of Converge. "We would also like to thank the City of Gatineau, In-Sec-M, PROMPT, and the Quebec Government for creating this incredible innovation-fostering environment. We are thrilled to be a part of it, and we are dedicated to helping it succeed."
"PROMPT is proud to support such a foundational project for Quebec in the strategic area of cybersecurity and digital identity. PROMPT's mission is to generate innovation through collaboration and research and, in doing so, propel the emergence of world-class economic and technological leaders. The project submitted by Becker-Carroll is among the most promising and visionary, and it will certainly contribute to reinforcing Quebec's position in the cybersecurity domain," commented Luc Sirois, General Manager of PROMPT.
About PROMPT
PROMPT is a leading organization whose primary objective is to increase Québec's Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) industry's competitiveness by stimulating R&D partnerships. PROMPT is responsible for managing the Quebec Cybersecurity Innovation Program. For more information, visit promptinnov.com/en.
About Converge
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a North American IT Solution Provider focused on delivering industry leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with talent expertise and digital infrastructure offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.