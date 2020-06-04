Converge was recently ranked as the 50th largest Solution Provider
TORONTO, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSXV: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a national platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT solution providers ("ITSPs") in the U.S. and Canada has announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has ranked Converge within the top 50 on its 2020 Solution Provider 500 list. CRN releases the top 500 solution providers list annually which ranks leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. CRN's Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry's benchmark for recognizing the top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, and acts as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. was founded to provide customers across North America with accessible and leading-edge technology solutions. The Company maintains top tier relationships with numerous partners in the IT sphere, thus enabling and assisting with digital transformation across organizations. Since late 2017, the Company has brought together twelve organizations under its banner, and it continues to grow and expand its ability to support customers across the continent.
"I am extremely proud of the progress accomplished by the Converge family in a relatively short period of time, especially given that this recognition is a result of the hard work and dedication of every member of our organization," said Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. "We set out with the intent to build a premier software-enabled Hybrid ITSP and to be ranked as a top 50 Solution Provider by CRN reaffirms our impact across the industry. We remain enthusiastic as we execute on our business model and expect to continue to rise amongst CRN's Solution Provider 500 list."
"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list showcases the top IT channel partner organizations across North America," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This year, companies on this list represent a combined revenue of $393 billion, a data point that underscores the impact and influence these solution providers have on the IT industry. On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their outstanding contributions to the growth and success of our industry."
CRN's complete 2020 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.
About Converge
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a North American IT Solution Provider focused on delivering industry leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with talent expertise and digital infrastructure offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
