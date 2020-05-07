Converge secures 2020 IBM Business Unit Excellence Award for Data & AI: DataOps, advancing their Analytics practice and strengthening IBM partnership.
TORONTO, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSXV:CTS)(FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) a national platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT solution providers in the U.S. and Canada, is proud to announce it has won the IBM Excellence Award, Data & AI: DataOps - during the first-ever virtual IBM Think conference on May 5, 2020. IBM's Excellence Awards recognize the stellar performance of IBM Business Partners who have demonstrated excellence and drive exceptional client experiences and business growth.
"We're honored to be recognized by top executives from IBM's Analytics brand in receiving this Excellence Award for Data & AI: DataOps," said David Luftig, VP of Advanced Analytics at Converge. "This award represents the integration of our highly skilled professionals, IBM's portfolio of solutions, and our continued investment in skills around IBM's analytics technologies such as business intelligence, data management, data science, and AI. Most importantly, this award represents our ongoing commitment to solving our clients' unique business requirements through successful implementations around IBM's portfolio of solutions. We look forward to our continued partnership with IBM and to jointly strengthening our advanced analytics practice within Converge."
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. was named one of twenty-two Business Unit Excellence Award winners based on set criteria established by each Business Unit. The IBM Business Unit Excellence Awards recognize IBM Business Partners that deliver stand-out results to help drive business value and transform the way clients and industries operate.
