RESTON, Va., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Converged Security Solutions (CSS), the holding company of IT transformation, cybersecurity, and physical security brands Evolver and eVigilant, announced today the appointment of a new member to its Board, Daniel J. Keefe.
Dan is a senior corporate executive who brings a unique combination of talent in both the US Army and senior leadership positions in multi-billion dollar government services technology companies.
Most recently, Dan was President and COO of the larger of two groups at ManTech International (MANT), a government services technology company with over $2B in sales. Under his leadership he pivoted the business towards enterprise IT across the government services market resulting in significant organic growth. Dan was instrumental in the acquisition of numerous companies and their successful integration into the business.
Dan served for 31 years as an officer in the United States Army in which he led forces at multiple echelons in many theaters of operations including Korea, Europe, the Balkans, Africa, and the Middle East. He served as the Commanding General of US and multi-national forces in Kosovo and also served as the Corps Chief of Staff during combat operations in Iraq.
"I am pleased to welcome Dan, an exceptional leader, to our Board. He is an accomplished executive, communicator, advisor, and coach. Dan's career demonstrates a strategic perception and established results through a broad range of segments in our industry. He brings a background in corporate governance from other board appointments, including his work on audit committees. I look forward to Dan's fresh perspectives as we continue our commitment to our customers, staff, and community," said John J. Regazzi, Chairman of the Board of Managers.
Dan currently serves on both profit and non-profit boards. He also was a senior advisor for the Thayer Group in which he worked with companies to build teams, develop leadership, and coach senior executives. Dan received his bachelor's degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point and his master's degree in economics from the University of Oklahoma. He was a four-year NCAA Division 1 student athlete in basketball.
Upon his appointment, Dan remarked, "I am excited to join CSS as they launch their strategy embarking on a critical, high growth phase for the business. I very much look forward to working with the Board and the management team as we continue to maximize growth opportunities and create value for all stakeholders."
About CSS
Converged Security Solutions (CSS) is a customer-centric holding company managing the growth of IT transformation, cybersecurity, and physical security brands. Through its principal holdings, Evolver and eVigilant, CSS is committed to creating value for its clients through IT, cybersecurity, and physical security services and solutions. Founded in 2018, CSS is a privately-held company headquartered in Reston, Va., via the private investments of Hillcrest Holdings Inc. and Akoya Capital LLC. For more information, visit CSS at http://www.cssoperations.com, Evolver at http://www.evolverinc.com, and eVigilant at http://www.evigilant.com.
Media Contact
Dori Muldowney, CSS, +1 202 253 0926, dmuldowney@cssoperations.com
SOURCE CSS