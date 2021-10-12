NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Convergence today announced the release of ESG sensitivity profiles on 40,000+ investment advisers in its award-winning database.
According to John Phinney, CEO, "ESG sensitivity profiles were designed to give clients a standard measurement for evaluating the ESG sensitivity of asset managers doing business in the United States."
It differs from the many ESG measurement tools in the market that focus on ESG investing in funds.
"Our research into ESG business practices across the industry revealed an 'ESG Catch-22' condition, meaning some advisers with highly rated ESG funds had low to no ESG sensitivity in the way they run their business," said George Gainer, Managing Director.
Please refer to Convergence Research paper, "Is ESG Investing Creating a Catch-22 for US Asset Managers?"
Convergence's sensitivity profile is derived from 3 ESG factors. Convergence studied the business models of 40,000 advisers for over a year to identify conditions in an adviser's business that could be standardized and used to gauge the adviser's sensitivity to Environmental, Social and Governance factors.
According to George Evans, President, "Our clients have a keen interest in understanding how they can support their clients as they wrestle through this complex topic and there was no simple and standardized way to measure sensitivity."
Clients of Convergence will have access to ESG profiling data at the end of Q4 2021.
Please contact George Evans @ 215-704-7100 for more information.
Media Contact
George Evans, Convergence, 2157047100, gevans@convergenceinc.com
SOURCE Convergence