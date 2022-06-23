The Convergence research report covers the period 2019-2021 and includes our unique observations, insights and calls to action on 18 different key business indicators in 8 categories. Advisor, Allocator and Service Providers will find this of great value as each builds their respective business models
NORWALK, Conn., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Convergence research report covers the period 2019-2021 and includes our unique observations, insights and calls to action on 18 different key business indicators in 8 categories. Advisor, Allocator and Service Providers will find this of great value as each builds their respective business models.
The report looks at the 2019-2021 numbers, explores the drivers and provides a bullish-bearish-neutral signal based on the short-term versus the longer-term trends. The 8 major categories include 1) the growth of private advisors-funds-assets, 2) changes in investor allocations to new and existing private funds, 3) deep dives into the changes in the competitive market for Fund Administrators, Fund Auditors, Prime Brokers, Custodians and Marketers, 4) the number of investment and non-investment staff employed by advisers, 5) a deep dive into the impact that outsourcing is having on different productivity measures, 6) a look at the number of regulators overseeing private fund advisers and the enforcement actions taken against them, 7) a look at changes in the number of Other than Unqualified Audits and 8) a sobering but real look at gender diversity trends and the ESG sensitivity of advisers across the industry.
Convergence is a Connecticut-based firm founded in 2013 to provide its clients with data-driven research and management consulting firm. Its subject-matter experts leverage the information contained in its industry leading database which includes 130,000 private funds, 40,000 global advisers and over 6,000 service providers.
John Phinney can be reached at jphinney@convergenceinc.com or George Evans @ gevans@convergenceinc.com
Media Contact
George Evans, Convergence Inc, 2157047100, gevans@convergenceinc.com
SOURCE Convergence Inc