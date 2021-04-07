NORWALK, Conn., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The first dataset covers 175,000 funds domiciled in the European Union and United Kingdom. This new data is fully curated, integrated and combined with the existing fund data we on over 110,000 active US private and public funds, creating the most comprehensive view of funds, their advisers and service providers in the industry. This enhanced dataset will be of great use to existing Fund Administrators, Auditors, Prime Brokers and Custodians seeking to grow in the EU and UK and provide EU and UK Manco's, Depositories access to US advisers seeking to expand in the region. "We listened to the needs of our clients and will offer clients the opportunity to consolidate their EU and UK data and analytical needs with us using a common and integrated methodology", said George Evans Convergence Co-Founder.
The second dataset supports the revised Auditor Independence testing rules recently released by the SEC in Rule 2-01 that requires auditors to identify and monitor their clients for potential independence-impairing relationships and services linked to affiliated entities, including sister entities, regardless of whether the sister entities are material to the controlling entity. The Convergence offering maps 600,000+ entities and 700,000 senior executives to investment advisers. "The dataset identifies the type of affiliated entity, the geography in which it operates and a description of the affiliates business. Our ability to identify, monitor and report changes to these affiliated entities will simplify and reduce the costs associated for the Audit community", noted John Phinney, CEO Convergence.
The third dataset covers the fast-growing SPAC market. The SPAC market, also called "blank check companies", has grown in popularity as a way for companies to raise capital in the public markets. "SPAC data is another example of Convergence identifying, sourcing, structuring and analyzing new and relevant data to our clients", said George Gainer, Managing Director and Head of Client Management.
ABOUT CONVERGENCE
Founded in 2013, Convergence provides a "data as a service" platform comprising (1) data aggregation, (2) data curation and enrichment, (3) research and analytical products, (4) dynamic change monitoring services, and (5) advisory services into the entire ecosystem of entities operating in the traditional and alternative asset management industry. The firm's leadership team brings 120+ years of hands-on experience supporting the growth of the world's leading asset management organizations. The depth and breadth of this industry expertise differentiates Convergence from others in the industry who provide data and tools and no actionable context.
