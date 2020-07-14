ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Solutions Consulting (ESC) today announced the launch of Utiliprise, a fully functional, all-in-one suite of cloud-based operational applications discretely focused on the needs of utilities. By converging best-of-breed solutions, Utiliprise provides utilities with the toolkit needed to modernize their operations while enjoying considerable savings over legacy systems.
"The utilities industry continues to be faced with a perfect storm of constrained budgets, evolving technology needs due to remote workers, new regulations and customer expectations," said Brad Kitchin group vice president, Oracle Utilities. "Utiliprise, with a foundation based on Oracle Utilities Customer Cloud Service, provides utilities with connected, modern technology to streamline their operations providing reliable, secure and engaging services to customers."
Benefits of Utiliprise include:
- Eliminates multiple pricey implementations and big-ticket integrations that can slash up to 60% off the overall project cost
- Decreases Total Cost of Ownership by 30%+ with a single vendor point of contact and puts enterprise-wide visibility at your fingertips
- Exists in the cloud future-proofing against upgrade struggles, eliminates hardware and maintenance tasks and frees up staff for more strategic business functions
- Allows for continuous improvement with managed services allowing the agility to take full advantage of new technology options on the horizon
- Provides a robust customer connection platform to meet current expectations of services and support in today's 24x7 online environment
- Sweeping cross-enterprise analytics and reporting platform that gathers entire lifecycle customer and operational data in one customizable report generation process
This initial release of Utiliprise currently includes all of the following pre-integrated functions:
Tier 1 Utility Customer Information System Solution (CIS) – Meter Data Management (MDM)
Asset Management - Field Service Management
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) – Customer Engagement/Customer Portal (CX)
Future releases of Utiliprise are planned to extend the functionality into IVR (Integrated Voice Recognition) capabilities, bill print solution, AMI, and robotic process automation.
Utiliprise is available now and tailored demonstrations on the product and its functionality may be scheduled immediately. ESC is a member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN). For more information on Utiliprise, visit www.esc-partners.com/utiliprise.
About Enterprise Solutions Consulting
Enterprise Solutions Consulting is specialized in helping electric, water and gas utilities enhance their customer experience and leveraging existing Customer Information Services (CIS) capabilities. A global provider of a myriad of solutions from system integration to business process engineering and across additional utility product suites, ESC value added service helps fill the gap with an end-to-end agile solution. ESC works with clients to develop adaptable and dependable overarching plans and processes that enable them to achieve positive business outcomes. The company's 'begin with the end in mind' and dedication to a client-centric philosophy has proven successful for over eleven years. With regional headquarters in the US, India, Oman and the Philippines, the sun never sets on ESC. Learn more at esc-partners.com.
Media Contact:
Lori Waugh
Enterprise Solutions Consulting
585.413.4302
info@esc-partners.com