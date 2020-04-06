BLOOMINGTON, Minn., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a leading global IT services provider of collaboration and digital infrastructure solutions, announced today that it has expanded its mid-market portfolio through the launch of ConvergeOne Cloud Experience (C1CX) with Avaya Cloud Office.
C1CX is a secure, scalable, comprehensive collaboration solution, providing a complete user experience that changes the way people communicate, share content, and manage projects—all with the goal of getting more done with less. C1CX with Avaya Cloud Office contains the full RingCentral UCaaS suite, featuring calling, video collaboration, desktop, mobile, and messaging combined with Avaya technology, services and migration capabilities, including Avaya's top-of-the line devices, utilizing the new PCC version of Avaya's J139, J169, and J179 series phones. The solution allows customers to simplify the day-to-day management of their communication system and receive the full suite of collaboration features in a single application.
"C1CX with Avaya Cloud Office represents leading companies coming together to build a solution that represents what the industry and what customers want now," said D. Martin, President Field Organization, ConvergeOne. "The solution leverages Avaya's powerful and flexible communications application with ConvergeOne's industry-leading services and customer support. We are confident that customers will be delighted by the smarter, more comprehensive, and more flexible C1CX with Avaya Cloud Office solution."
An Avaya Edge Diamond Partner, ConvergeOne is one of a very select group of partners that has achieved more than 1,500 Avaya certifications that give it the technical tools and talent, supported by Avaya training and resources, to deliver a world class customer experience. ConvergeOne is a fourteen-time Avaya Business Partner of the Year, demonstrating the strength of its partnership with Avaya and Avaya's trust in ConvergeOne to deliver its solutions.
C1CX with Avaya Cloud Office builds on ConvergeOne's portfolio of solutions that are backed by its customer-first approach, as exemplified by its 2019 Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 72. This NPS is three times the IT services industry average and places ConvergeOne in the "Excellent" NPS category, which is reserved for only the most customer-centric companies.
"As a proven leader, Avaya provides customers with best-in-class communications and collaboration solutions that are a perfect fit given today's growing need to work, collaborate, meet and be productive from anywhere across multiple devices," said Dennis Kozak, Senior Vice President, Business Transformation, Avaya. "With our new UCaaS solution combined with ConvergeOne's industry-leading Net Promoter Score and proprietary managed services capabilities, customers will receive an unparalleled cloud unified communications experience."
ConvergeOne solves complex business challenges by collaborating with more than 300 global technology leaders, including Avaya and RingCentral, to create custom IT solutions for its customers. When that immense capability is combined with more than 25 years of experience and the creativity and expertise of thousands of employees, the possibilities are endless. ConvergeOne is proof that truly unified communication is a game changer — it can transform entire industries.
About ConvergeOne
Founded in 1993, ConvergeOne is a leading global IT services provider of cloud collaboration customer experience and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises with decades of experience assisting customers to transform their digital infrastructure and realize a return on investment. Over 14,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with collaboration, enterprise networking, data center, cloud and cybersecurity solutions to achieve business outcomes. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a full lifecycle approach including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 6,300 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.
ConvergeOne Media Contact:
Gabrielle Lukianchuk
Vice President Marketing, ConvergeOne
678.781.0937
glukianchuk@convergeone.com