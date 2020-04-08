MOUNT OLIVE, N.J., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne Government Solutions, a strategic systems integrator focused on the federal market and a wholly-owned subsidiary of ConvergeOne, Inc., a leading global IT services provider, today announced that it has been certified under the ISO 9001:2015 standard.
ISO 9001 is the world's most widely recognized quality management standard and helps organizations maintain business processes that meet the expectations and needs of their customers. As part of the ISO 9001:2015 certification process, ConvergeOne Government Solutions engaged in rigorous internal and external audits of its business processes and quality management system. By achieving this level of certification, it continues to demonstrate its ability to effectively and efficiently provide quality solutions and services to its customers through a process of continual improvement.
This certification further strengthens its customer commitment and its Company Quality Policy:
ConvergeOne Government Solutions is committed to achieving the highest levels of customer satisfaction in everything we do, through a process of continual improvement that involves everyone in the organization. By following the processes in our Quality Management System, each employee contributes to the success of the organization by fostering a culture of excellence and accountability. Our management team is fully invested in the drive for continual improvement and provides review, oversight, and guidance on all aspects of the Quality Management System.
"As a services-focused company, this certification is extremely important, and it helps us demonstrate our commitment to the highest levels of customer satisfaction and quality management in everything we do in support of our customers," said Mark Hagan, Regional Vice President, ConvergeOne Government Solutions. "By refining our business processes and fostering a culture of continual improvement, the entire ConvergeOne Government Solutions organization is empowered to solve customers' complex challenges with solutions that are expertly tailored to meet their specific needs."
"ConvergeOne Government Solutions has demonstrated its commitment to world-class quality management by implementing and becoming certified to the ISO 9001 standard. It has joined an elite number of organizations worldwide who have achieved certification to this globally recognized quality standard," said Randy Daugharthy, Director of the Registrar Program at the Performance Review Institute Registrar. "PRI Registrar is proud to partner with ConvergeOne Government Solutions in this accomplishment and looks forward to continued support of its objective of quality excellence."
The customer-centric approach of ConvergeOne Inc. is exemplified by its 2019 Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 72, which is three times the IT services industry average, as reported by ClearlyRated. This score places ConvergeOne in NPS's "Excellent" category, which is reserved for only the most customer-focused companies.
About ConvergeOne Government Solutions
A wholly-owned subsidiary of ConvergeOne, Inc., ConvergeOne Government Solutions (C1GS) is a federally-focused systems integrator providing Unified Communications, Customer Experience, Data Center, Enterprise Networking, Biometrics and Physical Security, Video, and Cybersecurity products and services to government customers.
At ConvergeOne Government Solutions, we understand the complexities and challenges of government business. With over 30 years of experience, our diverse portfolio of IT products and services brings complex technologies together into seamless solutions that help Federal and public sector customers meet their business objectives.
Our long-term partnerships with the leading manufacturers of voice and data technology enable us to provide proven, business-transforming solutions that enable our customers to gain operational and strategic advantage in the fulfillment of their mission.
About ConvergeOne
Founded in 1993, ConvergeOne is a leading global IT services provider of cloud collaboration customer experience and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises with decades of experience assisting customers to transform their digital infrastructure and realize a return on investment. Over 14,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with collaboration, enterprise networking, data center, cloud and cybersecurity solutions to achieve business outcomes. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a full lifecycle approach including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 6,300 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.
About PRI Registrar
Since 1995, Performance Review Institute Registrar, a management systems registrar, has helped a multitude of organizations achieve and realize their true potential through the development of management systems and quality systems certification. As an affiliate of SAE International, PRI Registrar is a not-for-profit organization, uniquely motivated with a mission and commitment to raise the bar in any industry it serves. To learn more information, visit www.priregistrar.org or contact PRI Registrar at priregistrar@p-r-i.org today.
