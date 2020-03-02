BLOOMINGTON, Minn., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a leading global IT services provider of collaboration and digital infrastructure solutions, announced that D. Robert Martin, former Vice President, North America Sales at Red Hat, will join ConvergeOne as President, Field Organization, effective today.
Martin brings more than 20 years of industry experience to ConvergeOne. Most recently, he led mid-market sales strategy and execution during his six-year tenure at Red Hat, a $3.3B open-source software solutions provider that was recently acquired by International Business Machines Corp (IBM). He was also responsible for all North America partners and alliance business, including ISV, OEM, Cloud, Systems Integrator, VAR, and distribution channels. Prior to his time at Red Hat, Martin served as the Vice President of Worldwide Channels at VCE, the joint venture between Cisco, EMC, and VMware. As a founding member of the company, Martin had primary responsibility for the channel vision and strategy for the worldwide sales organization. He also held strategy, channel, and sales leadership roles during his 12 years at Cisco.
"I am pleased to welcome D. to the team as President of our Field Organization," said John A. McKenna Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ConvergeOne. "D. holds a proven track record of successfully developing and executing sales strategies that grow market presence, revenue, and profitability. His leadership, vision, and alignment with our culture will drive success for ConvergeOne, particularly within our digital infrastructure and cloud portfolios."
"I am honored to have been selected to join ConvergeOne as President, Field Organization," said Martin. "It is a privilege to be part of a team that delivers high-quality solutions to its customers. This is an organization that is led by a purpose – to make a positive impact on everyone it touches."
Martin is a member of Business Executives for National Security. He holds a Bachelor's degree in economics and political science from Queens College. He lives in Atlanta with his wife and two daughters.
John F. Lyons is retiring from his role as President, Field Organization at ConvergeOne. He has been with the company for 10 years.
"I am thankful to John for the tremendous contributions he has made to the company over the past ten years. His leadership and strategic vision have been integral to our success," said McKenna.
About ConvergeOne
Founded in 1993, ConvergeOne is a leading global IT services provider of cloud collaboration customer experience and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises with decades of experience assisting customers to transform their digital infrastructure and realize a return on investment. Over 14,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with collaboration, enterprise networking, data center, cloud and cybersecurity solutions to achieve business outcomes. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a full lifecycle approach including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 6,300 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.
