AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tethr, the leading AI-powered conversation intelligence platform for listening enterprises, has announced a $15 million funding round led by IAG Capital Partners, with participation from existing investors including Kline Hill Partners and Falmouth Ventures. The company will use the new funds to accelerate investments in sales and marketing and continue to advance its industry-leading listening platform.
In conjunction with the funding, software industry veteran Robert Beasley has been named CEO of the company. Beasley, with over 20 years of experience in founding, growing, and selling tech companies, began working with Tethr in 2015 and has served in several executive roles since that time.
"Tethr has been at the forefront of innovation in the conversation analytics market over the past five years. It has distinguished itself by providing prescriptive insights that enable businesses to address the core issues impacting customer experience, sales, and operating costs. The depth and precision of Tethr's insights is unparalleled in the market," said Matt Dixon, Tethr Chief Research and Innovation Officer.
Tethr customers gain immediate access to business-relevant insights provided by research-backed interaction scoring models and an extensive prebuilt insight library distilled on persona-based dashboards. Steve Trier, Chief Product Officer, said "everything you need to know about your customers, products, service agents, sales reps, and customer-facing business processes is right at your fingertips. Tethr directly impacts customer churn, sales conversion, service costs, and employee performance".
Renee Gonzalez, Customer Care Manager at MetTel said, "I've never used a Customer Care solution that is as robust as Tethr, with as much cross-departmental value. The potential is just unreal. Tethr is such a mind-boggling solution".
Tethr will continue building on its success through advancements in artificial intelligence that provide greater accuracy and specificity of insights. Tethr's AI-powered listening platform has been designed to answer the most important questions posed by CX, Sales, and Call Center leaders; and delivering the answers in the most consumable manner possible.
"The conversation analytics market is changing and maturing. Customers expect more than basic customer sentiment and keyword spotting," said Adam Larsen, Tethr CTO. "They need specific, actionable insights. Through the power of machine learning and artificial intelligence, Tethr delivers intelligent insights out-of-the-box. These intelligent insights make it possible for leaders to make specific changes to improve their business". Tethr delivers insights when and where customers need them, whether it be in CFM platforms like Qualtrics and InMoment or CRM systems like Salesforce.
"Tethr is investing in the next wave of conversation intelligence," Tethr CEO, Robert Beasley said, "When you have insights as valuable as Tethr provides you need to ensure they are delivered to the people and systems that can take action. Driving intelligent actions based on intelligent insights. This is just one of the many ways Tethr will continue to lead the way and shape the market through innovation".
Dan Frawley, early Tethr investor and Managing Director of Falmouth Ventures, said "we have been with Tethr from the beginning and continue to invest because the market is rewarding Tethr for the significant business value it is delivering"
"IAG is excited to continue investing in the Tethr team and technology since our initial involvement in 2019. Sales growth and increased customer utilization confirm that Tethr products are creating real value for enterprise customers. Supporting a company at this stage in its growth is exactly the type of investment we look for," said Alonso M. Galván, Principal at IAG Capital Partners.
About Tethr
Tethr's mission is to create a world where every company listens, and every customer is heard. Tethr is a research-backed conversation analytics platform that surfaces automated insights from customer conversations and delivers those insights to the decision-makers who need them. Backed by over a decade of customer experience and sales research, our cloud-based platform easily surfaces important insights from phone calls and other customer interactions. Our customers use Tethr to quickly turn large amounts of unstructured conversation data into insights that fuel smarter decisions, improve business performance, and ultimately increase bottom-line growth. For more information, visit tethr.com and follow Tethr on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Media Contact
Caitlin Jordan, Tethr, +1 512-627-4396, caitlin.jordan@tethr.com
SOURCE Tethr