ST. LOUIS, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oasis Everywhere, a virtual learning platform for older adults, is pleased to announce two outstanding opportunities to learn from and interact with fascinating presenters in a virtual setting. These once-in-a-lifetime classes are just some of the offerings of Oasis Everywhere, which makes high-quality opportunities for lifelong learning available to seniors across the United States. Sign up to participate on the web store at https://www.oasiseverywhere.org/.
When My Time Comes: Interview with Diane Rehm on her Book and Upcoming Documentary
$10.00
Class Date(s): 04-06-2021 to 04-06-2021
Day(s) of the week: Tuesday
Time: 03:00 PM-04:00 PM - Central Time
Instructor: Diane Rehm
Term: 2020-2
Location: Zoom - The Oasis Institute
Description
Join Peabody-award-winning journalist and NPR radio talk show host, Diane Rehm as she is interviewed by Oasis about her book, and upcoming documentary When My Time Comes: Conversations About Whether Those Who Are Dying Should Have the Right to Determine When Life Should End. Diane became a champion of the growing right-to-die movement after her first husband, ravaged by Parkinson's disease, begged doctors in vain for help ending his life. In a series of interviews in her book, Diane discusses the pros and cons with people who have seen the effects at close range: patients, relatives, physicians, clergy, hospice administrators, and others. The documentary, premiering on PBS April 13, 2021, follows Rehm across the country to take an in-depth look at medical aid in dying. She speaks to people on all sides of the issue, uncovering the pros and cons, the facts and the misinformation surrounding this controversial practice that is now legal in nine states and the District of Columbia. The result is both moving and informative – an eye-opening documentary that is sure to provoke strong reactions and thoughtful conversations among viewers of all ages and backgrounds. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.
Receive a 20% discount when purchasing Diane's book online when you register for this class. Coupon code to purchase the book online from Left Bank Books will be included in your receipt.
Searching for Life on Mars: Live Session with NASA Perseverance Rover Scientist
$10.00
Class Date(s): 04-09-2021 to 04-09-2021
Day(s) of the week: Friday
Time: 11:00 AM-12:00 PM - Central Time
Instructor: Pablo Sobron, PHD
Term: 2020-2
Location: Zoom - The Oasis Institute
Description
You won't want to miss this exciting and exclusive opportunity to listen to and chat with a scientist involved with history in the making! St. Louis-based research scientist, Dr. Pablo Sobron, will take us along on his journey to discover life on the Red Planet. Learn about his role as a member of NASA's Mars 2020/Perseverance Rover Science Team and their mission to seek signs of ancient life on Mars while collecting samples for return to Earth. A research scientist at the SETI Institute, and expert in robotic exploration of Earth and planets, Dr. Sobron, leads scientific expeditions worldwide, looking for life in the extreme. In 2016 he founded Impossible Sensing, where his team is developing the next generation of tools NASA uses to search for life in deep space. Together with their partners at NASA, they are world leaders in technology R&D for Earth and planetary exploration. The presentation includes a range of stunning visuals, including informational graphics, images, and photos transmitted from the Perseverance Rover. The chat messenger will be open for questions throughout the session, making for an interactive Q&A experience with Dr. Sobron. Sign up now—this class will fill fast!
