NEW YORK, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to grow, affecting countless eCommerce retailers across the United States, ConvertCart offers analytics to help stakeholders track the impact of coronavirus on eCommerce businesses spanning a variety of industries.
ConvertCart's COVID-19 eCommerce Analysis provides real-time updates of eCommerce trends that can be sorted by date or by industry so that eCommerce merchants can make data-driven business decisions during this pandemic. This dashboard uses interactive graphs for eCommerce retailers to track revenue, transaction, and session trends in a variety of industries:
- Electronics
- Home and garden
- Automobile
- Food and beverages
- Health
- Fashion
- Sports
- Vape
- Books
- Spirituality
- Entertainment
- Firearms
- E-learning
Link to the dashboard - https://www.convertcart.com/covid-19/
ConvertCart created the COVID-19 eCommerce Analysis to serve as a one-stop-shop for any eCommerce business owners and marketers who need to know the impact that coronavirus has on eCommerce within their industry. With statistics that are updated in real-time, eCommerce retailers will be able to use this tool to make adjustments to their marketing strategies and benchmark themselves against the rest of the industry.
Spanning from December 10, 2019, a full month before the first case of coronavirus in the United States, to the present day, this real-time dashboard helps retailers make sense of this unprecedented time in eCommerce.
About ConvertCart
ConvertCart is an all-in-one Conversion Optimization Tool Suite that helps eCommerce businesses in the US boost their website conversion rates. With over 700+ businesses already working with them, ConvertCart revolutionizes the user experience by utilizing its team of experts to identify and analyze issues within an eCommerce website and solving these problems using a comprehensive Conversion Optimization Tool Suite with 23 different optimization features. From offering A/B testing and Machine Learning to funnel analytics and product recommendation engines, ConvertCart has the tools every eCommerce business needs to enhance their performance, increase their conversion rates, and provide the best possible online shopping experience for their customers. Find out more about how ConvertCart helps eCommerce businesses at ConvertCart.com.