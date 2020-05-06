ARLINGTON, Va., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Convoke, a leader in SaaS solutions for the debt collection market, today announced the most recent software update to its debt collections compliance and management hub. Each year, Convoke develops and releases several updates to its platform to support its clients' evolving needs. With this release, Convoke is pleased to introduce the Debt Settlement Directory, as well as other enhancements which include the addition of Data Group elements related to COVID-19.
Debt Settlement Directory
With the introduction of the Debt Settlement Directory, Convoke is now able to provide broader support for credit issuer efforts to quickly reach settlement agreements with consumers, satisfying both credit issuer and consumer needs. The Debt Settlement Directory allows debt settlement companies to load their entire population of accounts, thereby making them immediately available for review and action by participating issuers. Three new Data Groups have been added to further support this process, along with nine new reports.
"Convoke is pleased with the efficiencies that we have created for our participating customers through the Debt Settlement Directory introduced in this release," said David Pauken, CEO of Convoke. "This new directory will further simplify credit issuer efforts to reach a quick settlement with the consumer in cases where the consumer is working with a debt settlement agency. The Convoke team has continued to improve the platform for our customers during the COVID-19 pandemic in anticipation of the resumption of full recovery operations in the coming months."
Other Enhancements
In addition to the Debt Settlement Directory, Convoke has introduced a variety of other changes to meet credit issuer needs in an ever-changing environment. Many of Convoke's previously existing Data Groups now support an indication of consumer hardship related to COVID-19 in response to the recent pandemic. Other new features and functionality provide additional efficiencies and reporting capabilities for mortgage accounts, consumer complaints, and other components of the collections and compliance process.
About Convoke
Convoke is a leader in SaaS solutions for the debt collection market. It enables credit issuers to manage third party debt collections, providing unsurpassed visibility into collection actions. Convoke's online platform is a central, validated and persistent hub that records, organizes and stores information and activities, facilitates, tracks and automates interaction with third parties, and provides powerful auditing, management and reporting tools. Convoke is headquartered in Arlington, VA. For more information on Convoke, please visit www.convokesystems.com.
Contact
Convoke
Jeffrey Ochs, 571-858-4715
jochs@convokesystems.com