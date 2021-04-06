LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Convoso, developer and provider of contact center software solutions, announces the appointment of Jay Hill as the new Vice President of Product Management, a key addition to the leadership team at the Company. He will lead the Product Management Team and drive the ongoing growth of Convoso's solutions. Part of his mission will be to advance the Company's position as the technology leader in dialer software for outbound call centers, as well as further penetrate the conversational AI marketplace with Convoso's intelligent virtual agent technology.
Supporting the Company's robust growth plan, Hill will identify opportunities to evolve Convoso's product, offering better solutions to real world challenges, and increasing customer satisfaction. He will be responsible for developing and executing the product roadmap.
"We've been searching for the right product leader to bring onto the team," said Nima Hakimi, CEO & Co-Founder of Convoso. "With our growth trajectory, it was essential to find the best fit for this role in terms of the Company's goals, culture, and executive team. I'm really looking forward to the value Jay's extensive experience and capabilities will bring to Convoso. Our leadership team is strong and highly collaborative, and together we're guiding our company's initiatives to nurture the passion of our employees, and to continue to build a better product for our customers' success."
Jay Hill brings years of success in product management leadership, repeatedly taking products from ideation to release. He has cultivated relationships across business units and teams to develop strategic roadmaps that meet and exceed all stakeholders' expectations. In his product management experience, he has directed technology teams across disparate geographies including the US, the UK, Israel, and India.
"I'm looking forward to bringing the value of my deep experience in product management and development to this dynamic company," said Jay Hill, "and working with the other leaders to plan and execute on our goals. I am a passionate customer advocate. One of the strengths I bring to Convoso is my ability to navigate across all internal and external stakeholders, coalescing needs and wants into a comprehensive product strategy."
Jay Hill, VP of Product Management, Convoso
Jay previously served as Vice President of Product Management at APARAVI Software Corporation; Senior Director of Product Management and Customer Success with Informatica; and Director of Product Development at Applimation and Gamma Enterprise Technologies. His extensive experience includes leading engineering teams for new product launches, conducting competitive analysis and market research, and creating and implementing strategic roadmaps. He is fluent in enterprise software and packages with specific domain expertise in SAP ERP. As a product leader, he is highly effective in client facing roles with a solid reputation in sales and product specialist enablement and customer interaction. Jay holds an MBA from the University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business.
