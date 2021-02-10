LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Convoso, the innovator in outbound call center software, was announced as the Bronze Stevie® Award for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year for technology industries. The Company was notified of the official results on February 1 by the 15th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.
Winners will be officially recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14.
"We're really grateful for this recognition by the Stevie Awards," said Meg Mananian, VP of Operations at Convoso. "Putting customers first has long been one of our core values at Convoso. I'm truly proud of our Customer Support and Customer Success teams. Their dedication to the needs and success of our customers are the reason we have been honored with this award."
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.
More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees.
"We have a strong group of professionals who are passionate about helping our customers succeed," said Dennis Esguerra, Convoso's VP of Customer Success. "It all starts with an exceptional onboarding experience and tailoring the optimal configuration for each of our customers. That's followed by training, execution of a robust launch plan, and delivering world-class support. Each member of our team –comprised of Services, Customer Success, and Support– is truly engaged in working together to ensure our customers are successful using Convoso's dialer solution. We are extremely proud to be recognized for this award."
"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14."
About Convoso
Convoso is the industry leader of omnichannel contact center software for sales and lead generation teams. The solution couples the power of an advanced cloud-based dialer with support of a dedicated product expert to drive customer success. Convoso is continuously innovating to help outbound call centers maximize profitability while supporting TCPA compliance.
About The Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
