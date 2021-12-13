ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Video Content Also Reveals The Debut of Two New Original Seasonal Flavors: Cookie Pop Popcorn Iced Gingerbread and Candy Pop Popcorn AND Peppermint Hot Chocolate
A portion of all sales from retail and E-Commerce will go to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation and their Seacrest Studios
SNAX-Sational Brands' Candy Pop and Cookie Pop introduced two new original flavor profiles for the holiday season -- Cookie Pop Popcorn Iced Gingerbread and Candy Pop Popcorn Peppermint Hot Chocolate -- timed to #GivingTuesday and their annual SnackGiving initiative. The limited edition seasonal flavors have been flying off shelves - currently available in 5.25oz size bags and available for purchase at Kroger Co. doors inclusive of Kroger, QFC, Fred Meyer, Fry's, Dillons, King Soopers, Smiths, Ralphs, Roundy's / Mariano's division, plus various other retailers, and online http://www.cookiepopcandypop.com/collections/shop-all
To excite consumers about the two new flavors, the SNAX-Sational Brands engaged filmmaker Bobby Kennedy III to direct a video series centered around the iconic Gingerbread holiday season character, a symbol of holiday treats and cheer. The full compilation video series can be viewed here, including the final reveal of Bobby as the Gingerbread throughout the iconic West Coast appearances.
Youtube Video Viewing Link: https://youtu.be/639yw9w2daY
Through a series of dynamic videos shot around Los Angeles at iconic locations and pop culture events, consumers began to wonder, who in fact is this Gingerbread man? They were given bags and bags of the new flavors to sample (500+), and posed for photos with the real life character persona, posting across social media, as crowds gathered. At the Hollywood Gucci Love parade, the buzz was going on while just feet away Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Jared Leto and Billie Eilish were all on hand for the House of Gucci premiere event. Their fans were just as engaged with Mr. Gingerbread man, none the wiser it was in fact Bobby Kennedy III fully covered, head to toe.
Locations / Highlights -
*Hollywood BLVD
*Gucci parade kicking off House of Gucci Movie
*Drawing attention around LA in large thoroughfares
*Bobby Kennedy III is the gingerbread man in the LA footage
Direct Quotes from Bobby Kennedy III on his engagement with Cookie Pop and Candy Pop as the highlighted content creator:
Bobby Kennedy III on the partnership:
"The Ryan Seacrest Foundation's focus on helping children is such a noble mission, that when I was approached with the opportunity to team up with Cookie Pop and RSF on this initiative, I jumped at the chance immediately. Being a father of two young children, the work of Ryan and the RSF team, and their impact on the Children's Hospital patients, really hit home and what they do is incredible."
Bobby Kennedy III on the video content creation:
"I mean, Run, Run, Run....As fast as you can....! - The Gingerbread man is a classic character, and obviously fun to dress up as. To get out there at these iconic LA locations, shooting gorilla style, and dressed as the iconic symbol of the holidays, was a blast. To see the reactions of people on the street was incredible, and they were even more excited to receive the popcorn. The buzz was all around us. The Gingerbread Man is the classic Christmas character, and a perfect alignment with the Cookie Pop brand. Plus, it has DEFINITELY been a bucket list item of mine to dance around on Hollywood Blvd."
"In regards to the video production, it was shot half on IPHONE and half on Black Magic, then edited in post production." - Bobby Kennedy III
Bobby Kennedy III got his start in filmmaking producing and directing environmental documentaries, and then transitioned with a feature comedy shot in Italy, followed by his most recent film, Fear & Loathing in Aspen, based on the story of Sheriff Hunter S. Thompson and the 1970 election.
Giving Tuesday RSF Content Creation:
Simultaneously, the video below also shows the same Gingerbread costume giving out the delicious new Cookie Pop and Candy Pop treats to the patients at RSF's various Seacrest Studios children's hospitals, revealed at the end to be RSF's very own Ryan Seacrest.
Official Video reveal here:
Ryan Seacrest Content: On Giving Tuesday, Ryan revealed he was IN FACT the gingerbread man spreading the delicious holiday cheer. Ryan took to his social media on Giving Tuesday at 11:00am EST to show the big reveal.
Instagram Link: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CW6FywOJD-5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Official High Res Video LInk: https://www.dropbox.com/s/fsn6uv5c2xk6dna/IG%20Reel%20-%20SNAX%20GT%20-%20V8.mp4?dl=0
RSF Foundation on the partnership:
"We are incredibly grateful to SNAX-Sational Brands for their ongoing support of the foundation and our 11 Seacrest Studios across the country," notes Meredith Seacrest, Executive Director & COO for RSF. "Brands like theirs help in our mission to bring positive and uplifting experiences to young patients and their families while in the hospital, as well as aid in maintaining current studios and looking to build new ones."
Having kicked off on #GivingTuesday, the annual global generosity movement that unleashes the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world, SNAX-Sational is thrilled to launch its annual #SnackGiving campaign to raise funds for the Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF). November 1st - January 31st, it is all about Snackgiving, with a portion of the proceeds of retail sales PLUS ALL proceeds of e-comm sales giving back to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, benefiting their Seacrest Studios within children's hospitals across the United States.
The two new seasonal flavors are inspired by signature holiday treats and desserts - Frosting, Gingerbread Cookies, Peppermint Candies and Hot Chocolate. The indulgent combinations of Iced Gingerbread and Peppermint Hot Chocolate, combined with Cookie Pop and Candy Pop's delicious non-GMO popcorn, makes for the perfect holiday season snack offering to family and friends. AND, it remains guilt-free at only 150 calories per serving.
They were also featured at the annual TOYS for TOTS event in Los Angeles on December 8th, which was hosted by celebrity costume designer and personally Johnny Wujek, and featured a performance by Adam Lambert and Katie Welch. The holiday flavors were featured, and of course a portion of all bag sales goes to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. SNAX-Sational continues to do whatever it can to support the season of giving, under its SNACKGiving initiatives.
Cookie Pop and Candy Pop are not only delicious on their own, but make for a perfect addition to elevate your holiday treats and beverages. With dessert creations like White Chocolate Peppermint Candy Pop Bark, Holiday Popcorn Cake Pops and Gingerbread Shortbread Blondie Bars to Spiked Frozen Hot Chocolate and Frozen Ginger Chai Chocolate Shakes, these custom Cookie Pop and Candy Pop recipes will be sure to win over friends and family this season. Check out the full recipe details here: https://www.cookiepopcandypop.com/pages/recipes
In November 2020, Candy Pop and Cookie Pop unveiled its exciting relationship with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF), a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring today's youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives. RSF's first initiative is to build broadcast media centers, named Seacrest Studios, within pediatric hospitals for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television and new media.
SNAX-Sational Brands' premiere power duo Cookie Pop and Candy Pop, continues to be the innovative popcorn snacking leader combining everyone's favorite things - ready-to-eat popcorn featuring America's cookie and candy favorites, yielding the perfect, must-have snack creation. The better-for-you-snack is made 100% in the U.S. with non-GMO corn, is low in sodium and only 150 calories per serving. The popular, low-calorie, cookie or candy-coated line was named a "Top 20 Snack of 2020" by Buzzfeed and continues to garner attention amongst consumers, media and celebrities, from Cardi B. to Lance Bass to Robert De Niro to Ashley Greene to Mario Lopez to Cedric the Entertainer.
"We are so thrilled to launch the two new original holiday flavor profiles and continue supporting the incredible efforts of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, in addition to the Seacrest Studio at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children which is right in our company's backyard, PLUS the incredible opportunity to align with Bobby Kennedy III on this fun video series. Giving back is a continuous mission of SNAX-Sational Brands and as a family brand we are honored to work with such an incredible nonprofit." - Adam Cohen, Chief Marketing Officer, SNAX-Sational Brands Group
ABOUT COOKIE POP AND CANDY POP
SNAX-Sational Brands Group premiere popcorn brands, Cookie Pop and Candy Pop, are composed of the popular Cookie Pop and Candy Pop varieties. Since its debut, it has become America's #1 popcorn brand, featuring flavors such as Cookie Pop with OREO®, Cookie Pop made with CHIPS AHOY!®, Candy Pop made with TWIX®, Candy Pop made with SNICKERS®, Candy Pop made with M&M's® Minis, Candy Pop made with Peanut M&M's®, and their latest flavors, Cookie Pop made with NUTTER BUTTER® and Candy Pop made with SOUR PATCH KIDS®, and now their two new proprietary original holiday flavors, Candy Pop Peppermint Hot Chocolate and Cookie Pop Iced Gingerbread, plus Cookie Pop Peppermint OREO®. They are the leader in the industry as a sweet & savory pioneer, combining delicious signature candy flavors and cookie coatings with low-sodium, non-GMO corn, at only 150 calories per serving. The combination has become the go-to snacking item at both Hollywood premieres and at-home movie watching. With retail partners such as Walmart, Hy-Vee, Sam's Club, Costco, Kroger, Food4Less, Five Below, and Stater Bros., the brand continues to debut their latest licensed varieties. Follow @CookiePop_CandyPop #CookiePop #CandyPop on social media for news and updates, and visit the brand's all new website inclusive of their e-commerce shop online at http://www.cookiepopcandypop.com
ABOUT THE RYAN SEACREST FOUNDATION
The Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) dedicated to inspiring today's youth through entertainment and education-focused initiatives. RSF's first initiative is to build broadcast media centers — Seacrest Studios — within pediatric hospitals for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television and new media. Founded in 2009, RSF currently has Seacrest Studios at hospitals in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Nashville, Orange County, Philadelphia, Orlando and Washington D.C. For more information, visit http://www.ryanseacrestfoundation.org
