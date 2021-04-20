LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cooler Master, a global leader in designing and manufacturing innovative gaming peripherals and computer components, announces today an addition to the SK600 series of low-profile gaming keyboards with the Cooler Master SK620 wired gaming keyboard available in silver white and gunmetal.
The SK620 is a compact gaming keyboard in a 60% layout for small form factor and portability. It retains many of the same features as its wireless counterpart, the SK622 Bluetooth gaming keyboard: sleek brushed aluminum styling, TTC low profile mechanical switches, improved keycaps and adjustable feet, and signature Cooler Master customization capabilities. It provides all of this in a convenient, wired format for a simple, straightforward package.
The SK620 is built in the same spirit of the SK600 series, with a sleek exterior, slim form factor and USB-C wired connectivity and multi-platform capability make it the ideal keyboard for all work and play situations.
Availability
The SK620 is available starting April 20, 2021 on Amazon for $89.99 USD. For more information or to request a sample, please contact Jamy Reyes at jamy_reyes@coolermaster.com.
###
About Cooler Master
Cooler Master is a global leader in designing and manufacturing innovative gaming peripherals and computer components. With a 25-year track record, Cooler Master is driven by passion for the things that make building a PC a rewarding experience and sustained by a vision that can reinvent the way machines are designed, made, and used to make the ultimate gaming experience. From its landmark release of the first ever aluminum PC case to the groundbreaking switch of the modular format, Cooler Master is committed to bringing customers and fans the utmost in choice and control. For more information on Cooler Master, please visit http://www.coolermaster.com or follow us http://www.facebook.com/coolermaster.
Media Contact
Jamy Reyes, Cooler Master, 888-624-5099, jamy_reyes@coolermaster.com
SOURCE Cooler Master