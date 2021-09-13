CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoolIT Systems, the global leader in scalable liquid cooling technology for desktop and data centers systems, announced that Adam Schader has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.
CEO Steve Walton commented, "Adam's experience is exactly what we need during this time of CoolIT's rapid growth in the data center industry and expansion into other verticals around the world. Adding his leadership and financial strategies to the team will ensure we are prepared for our next stage of growth."
"Joining CoolIT during this phase of development is a nice fit with my experience and I'm thrilled to add to the company's momentum," said Adam Schader. "Ensuring our growth is sustainable as we scale is a challenge all of our staff are ready for."
With over 20 years of international experience managing technology companies, implementing effective financial policies, and developing go-to-market strategies, Adam brings a plethora of senior skills to the team. Before joining CoolIT Systems, Adam was the CFO at AC Photonics, leading the company through several technology transformations and managing the organization's financial models and budgets.
Prior to AC Photonics, Adam held several CFO roles at other growing companies focusing on fundraising, financial analysis and creating industry partnerships.
Adam holds a CPA designation and a master's degree of Science in Accounting.
