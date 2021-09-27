CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoolIT Systems, the global leader in scalable liquid cooling technology for desktop and data centers systems, has unveiled a new office in Xinzhuang, New Taipei that will serve as the organizations head of operations overseas, as part of their continued global expansion.
CEO Steve Walton commented "CoolIT is committed to supporting our customers wherever they are across the globe. The new hub in Taiwan is a key step to strengthening our collaboration with partners and customers in that region, while opening up new markets for long term growth."
This new center will also provide the resources and equipment to conduct product validation with major industry players, and developing new product solutions for customers.
"It's a very exciting time for CoolIT. The new Taiwanese office will open up a world of opportunities for CoolIT as we look to better serve the global market" added Jerry Kao, Regional Director for APAC.
In addition to the Taiwan office, CoolIT has a satellite office in Stamford, Connecticut and a head office in Calgary, AB, Canada.
