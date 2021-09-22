CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoolIT Systems, the global leader in scalable liquid cooling technology for desktop and data centers, today reported 43% YTD revenue growth in HPC markets as they continue investing in key technologies and customers. With a record-breaking open order book, CoolIT Systems expects to achieve over 100% growth in 2021 compared to the previous year. This follows an average YoY growth rate of over 80% for the company since 2018. CooIIT Systems also reports that their Data Center revenue will eclipse their Desktop revenue this year as the company sprints past $100mm in sales for the first time.
Despite Covid-19 challenges affecting global supply chain and logistics, CoolIT has benefitted from a manufacturing strategy first implemented in 2018 to repatriate a significant portion of manufacturing to their headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Additionally, the organization has launched a world class test lab and innovation center in Calgary, and opened a new office in Taipei, Taiwan. With recent announcements from Gigabyte and AMAX choosing to partner with CoolIT Systems to enable their H262 server line, and previous public announcements from Dell EMC, HPE, Intel, Penguin, and NEC choosing CoolIT as their liquid cooling partner, the company is accelerating their global expansion and investments in exciting new technology.
"2021 continues to be a challenging year for many in the HPC industry and we are focused on easing pain points where possible with our customers. Investing in our Calgary based operations has helped us weather the storm by having a local assembly work force capable of quick turnaround projects, and an intimate working relationship with our OEM partners." said Steve Walton, CoolIT Systems CEO. "Our vision to be the most trusted OEM solution provider and provide the highest quality and reliable products continues to be the center of our competitive strength."
CoolIT's ongoing growth is supported by the industry's widescale adoption of Direct Liquid Cooling, which was once reserved for only Supercomputer installations. As other HPC vendors pull out of the market, CoolIT is committed to the current and future state of HPC computing in the industry. Today, this same liquid cooling technology leveraged in High-Performance Computing (HPC) is also gaining acceptance in other data center segments such as colocation and hyperscale data centers.
About CoolIT Systems
CoolIT Systems specializes in scalable liquid cooling solutions for the world's most demanding high performance computing environments. In the desktop enthusiast market, CoolIT provides unparalleled performance for a range of gaming systems. Through its modular, rack-based Direct Liquid Cooling technology Rack DLC™, CoolIT enables dramatic increases in rack densities, component performance and power efficiencies. CoolIT partners with the global leaders in OEM server design to provide the most efficient and reliable liquid cooling solutions, that provide high performance cooling for their own leading-edge products. Together, CoolIT and its partners are leading the way for widespread adoption of high-performance computing.
For more information about CoolIT Systems and its technology, visit https://www.coolitsystems.com/.
