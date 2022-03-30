The CopaSAT STORM combines both SATCOM-on-the-Move and Communications-on-the-Pause capabilities in one terminal.
LARGO, Fla., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CopaSAT is pleased to announce that its SATCOM-on-the Move STORM satellite terminal has become the COTM terminal of choice for SOF users. This terminal is capable of being utilized as both a SATCOM-on-the-Move (SOTM) and a Communications-on-the-Pause (COTP) terminal.
Developed with CopaSAT's unconventional warfare customers in mind, this CopaSAT exclusive solution is the first terminal of its kind to be MIL-STD-810H tested and certified. MIL-STD testing means the equipment has gone through a series of tests, including shock tests and vibration tests resulting a field-ready and combat-ready solution. The terminal features an Electronically Steered Antenna (ESA), iDirect 950 modem, and Mission Microwave's 25-Watt Block Up Converter (BUC) for ultimate high-performance satellite communications on-the-move or on-the-pause. This fully integrated terminal provides a mobile hotspot utilizing SD-WAN to select between cellular, Wi-Fi or satellite networks for optimization, failover, or balancing. The terminal has been tested and operated on SOF maritime platforms.
The terminal is IntelsatOne Flex qualified and authorized to operate on Intelsat's GEO satellite fleet, including its HTS network.
"It is exciting to offer the first-ever MIL-STD-810H tested SOTM/COTP terminal using ESA technology. This communications capability will be a force multiplier and is an affordable and high-throughput solution for multiple military applications. We have been in full rate production for more than 2 years and have over 100 terminals fielded," said Obie Johnson, CEO, CopaSAT.
The terminal also accepts external GPS sources such as Defense Advanced GPS Receiver (DAGR) for selective availability and anti-spoofing. An optional bracket for an external MANET handheld radio is available with power and Ethernet at the bracket. It offers many additional options for maximum flexibility and usability.
Located in a new 20,000 square foot integration facility in Largo, Fla, CopaSAT specializes in delivering mission-critical support for small, deployable satellite terminals. Our team provides those client users with end-to-end, managed satellite, and wireless communications services and solutions. When commercial off-the-shelf (COTS), one-size-fits-all satellite communications services and solutions do not meet your mission requirements and you require a custom-engineered solution, that is where we come in. To learn more, visit the CopaSAT's website at http://www.copasat.com.
