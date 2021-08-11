MAITLAND, Fla., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- COPILOT Provider Support Services, a market-leading provider of technologically advanced healthcare access solutions, completed its most successful Christmas in July to date via its philanthropic arm, COPILOT Cares. The company extended annual giving efforts to Orlando, home of its new headquarters, collaborating with the Orlando Union Rescue Mission and AdventHealth for Children, formerly Florida Hospital for Children.
"Christmas in July events are a company tradition, designed to assist local communities through service and resources," said Dr. Moby Kazmi, co-founder and president of COPILOT Provider Support Services. "Over the past few months, we worked closely with new partners in Orlando to positively impact those who need it most. We are honored to have the opportunity to create moments of happiness for hundreds of families."
COPILOT Cares provided the Orlando Union Rescue Mission with $50 gift cards, tickets to Disney World generously donated by AdventHealth for Children, an Amazon Fire tablet, and $150 gift cards for family dinners. AdventHealth for Children received a variety of toys for its Coordinated Care for Kids program and new books for students of the West Lakes Early Learning Center. In addition, COPILOT Cares donated 200 teddy bears to comfort children whose parents are hospitalized for coronavirus and remain under treatment at AdventHealth.
"AdventHealth for Children families and West Lakes Learning Center students celebrated Christmas in July because of the generous support from Dr. Moby Kazmi and the COPILOT team," said Dr. Rajan Wadhawan, CEO of AdventHealth for Children. "Bringing joy to children right now is an invaluable gift and I am incredibly grateful for the support from our community advocates."
In Dr. Kazmi's home state of New York, the team also fulfilled Amazon wish lists for St. Mary's Hospital for Children and Stony Brook Children's Hospital. In total, COPILOT Cares donated over $18,000 worth of toys, books and goods, allowing for merry family celebrations, especially during challenging times.
Fred B. Clayton, president of the Orlando Union Rescue Mission, added, "When I talk with families who stayed with us five, 10, or even 20 years ago, they often share memories of Christmas events at the Mission. Of course, they remember the presents. But the most profound recollection is how their kids never knew they were living in a shelter because they felt so much love and security. We are truly grateful to all our local partners who help fuel these acts of kindness each year."
