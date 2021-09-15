NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Copolo valiantly enters the US travel market as an online travel agency acting as a simple one-stop site for travelers to plan and book their trip including airline tickets, hotel reservations, car rentals, and more. In an effort to counterbalance the environmental impact of travel, travelers who book using Copolo's site have the option to offset the carbon emissions produced from their trip. By partnering with CHOOOSE™, a climate-focused technology company in Oslo, Norway, consumers can easily manage and offset carbon emissions created by their travels.
Inspired by Marco Polo, the world-famous writer, traveler, and explorer, the name Copolo serves as a symbol of the company's mission. By working toward small changes collaboratively, the goal is to start building a better tomorrow by offering more sustainable travel solutions.
"We are thrilled to help travelers access the best travel options worldwide," says Hideo Hatano, Executive Officer / H.I.S. Co., Ltd. "We will continue investing in the most sophisticated systems to maintain our pursuit of excellence and building a better tomorrow. By partnering with CHOOOSE™, we can make a meaningful difference while allowing travelers the opportunity to offset the carbon emissions produced from their journey."
With the cutting-edge technology used on Copolo's booking platform, travelers who offset their journey will receive a certificate recognizing that their travel footprint has been climate compensated. Copolo will also provide a post-purchase experience to empower its travelers to claim, track, and engage with the impact they create, allowing for complete transparency.
"We are delighted to team up with Copolo to build travel back better together by enabling global travelers to offset their carbon footprint as an integrated part of the customer journey. Furthermore, developing innovative climate solutions in partnership with Copolo will help scale climate action globally, and their commitment will be a solid contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals," says Andreas Slettvoll, CEO and Founder of CHOOOSE™.
In future phases of Copolo, more travel styles will be available for booking and continued innovations will be developed toward providing the most holistic OTA experience on the market. For more information, please visit http://www.copolo.com.
About Copolo
Copolo is changing the way people travel by making carbon offsetting available for all of its travelers. As a new online travel provider in the US market, they aim to create more opportunities for people to make a difference with their purchases. A division of H.I.S. Co., Ltd., Copolo is part of one of the most established and innovative travel companies worldwide. H.I.S. Group is based in Tokyo, Japan and has 333 branches in 62 countries across the globe. They have been active in the US for over 30 years, with offices in New York, Texas, Michigan, Nevada, California, and Hawaii. H.I.S. Group/Copolo become the first Japanese travel company to incorporate a seamless climate solution as an integrated part of its platform.
About CHOOOSE™
CHOOOSE™ is a leader in technology-based climate action based in Oslo, Norway. CHOOOSE™ builds digital tools so everyone, anywhere, can easily integrate climate action into everyday life and business. Together with its ecosystem of industry partners and individual supporters, the CHOOOSE™ platform is accelerating access and adoption of climate solutions across a range of key technologies – from nature-based solutions to carbon removal to Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Learn more at http://www.chooose.today.
Media Contact
Sandra Weber, copolo.com, +1 4162777236, Sandra.Weber@copolo.com
SOURCE Copolo