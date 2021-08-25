DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Copp Systems, a regional and national provider specializing in a wide array of security, access control, fire & life safety, audio-video, and information technology services focused primarily on design, deployment, and support for these systems. CEO Bill DeFries said the site, URL http://www.copp.com, allows everyone from IT and facility professionals to large hospitals, assisted living, and healthcare facilities to see how Copp Systems can be their single-source provider. The site features interactive video and explains Copp Systems value proposition for Enterprise and Government markets.
"In great economies and bad, Copp Systems has won the confidence of facility professionals and IT managers by combining traditional work values with industry-leading, state-of-the-art manufacturing solutions and key people who share a passion for delivering - real people, real-time. We are an excellent source for Security, Fire, Life Safety, Audio, Video, and Network Services. We are a proven facilities and IT solutions partner."
"Unlike many other enterprise solution providers, we have been providing technology solutions for more than 101 years," DeFries commented. "We have a team of dedicated technology professions with extensive knowledge and experience that takes a holistic view of security threats targeting both cyber and physical assets. Our team looks at the convergence of cyber and physical security when helping our customers meet their current and future corporate challenges with best-of-breed technology solutions."
Copp Systems is a systems integrator, managed service provider, software reseller, IT Network infrastructure, design, build, and installation provider to commercial, institutional, healthcare, government, retail chain, and industrial enterprises nationwide. Copp Systems is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, with Enterprise Solutions that include Surveillance Cameras, Access Control, Fire Alarms, Alarm Monitoring, Mass Notification, Nurse Call, Wander Management Systems, Managed Services, Cloud Services, Technology Deployment, Cabling, Colocation, Rack and Stack, Edge Deployment t, Professional Audio, Digital Signage, PA Systems, Intercom Systems, School and University Clocks, and On-Demand Services.
