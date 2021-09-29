DAYTON, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Copp Systems, a regional and national provider specializing in facility and information technology services focused primarily on design, deployment, and support for these systems is pleased to announce that the company is now a Data Solution Partner for Rittal.
Rittal North America celebrates its 40th year of manufacturing in the United States. The global company, which is known for its pioneering role in modular enclosure technologies and its partnership in developing what has become the standard 19-inch server rack for the IT industry, launched its U.S. operations in Urbana, Ohio, in 1981.
Today, Rittal is known throughout the U.S. not only for its industrial enclosures and IT racks but also for its energy-efficient industrial climate control solutions and its role in helping American industries embrace automation.
"We are extremely excited about having Rittal in our mix," said Bill DeFries, CEO of Copp Systems. "This is just one of the ways we are enhancing our ability to bundle our products and services to provide 'end-to-end' solutions for our customers."
"The Rittal Secure Edge Enclosures allows our customers to run enterprise-grade IT in close proximity to their operational technology environments, machines and equipment," said Paul Roy, President of Copp Systems. "Enabling low-latency, secure and reliable digital processes."
Copp Systems is a systems integrator, managed service provider, software reseller, IT Network infrastructure, design, build, and installation provider to commercial, institutional, healthcare, government, retail chain, and industrial enterprises nationwide. Copp Systems is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio
For more information, contact Copp Systems toll-free at 1-877-450-2677, or go to http://www.copp.com.
Contact:
Bill DeFries, CEO
Copp Systems
Phone: 937-228-4188
Media Contact
Alechia Brown, Copp System, +1 9379132206, asb@copp.com
SOURCE Copp System