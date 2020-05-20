SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper, the leading provider of CRM for G Suite, today named Carrie Shaw as its new Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Shaw will develop global brand positioning and the overall business marketing strategy, as well as lead Copper's demand generation, product marketing, public relations and corporate communication strategies.
Prior to joining Copper, Shaw spent more than four years as the CMO at Quandl, playing an instrumental role in Nasdaq's acquisition of the company in late 2018. As an experienced marketing leader, she has a proven track record of launching and scaling startups—from serving as the lead product manager in Microsoft's Consumer Product Division to incubating emerging tech companies as Director of Marketing with Rogers Ventures.
"Marketing is about inspiring people to action based on great storytelling and perfect product/market fit," said Shaw. "I'm thrilled to take on that challenge at Copper, a company with strong core values and an excellent product that empowers small and mid-sized businesses to do their best work. I look forward to helping Copper tell their story to businesses around the world."
Copper—the go-to CRM for small to mid-sized businesses (SMEs)—is known for its native integration with G Suite and its ease of adoption. It is focused on enabling direct collaboration among teams of all sizes and integrates directly with a customer's inbox. Copper has been one of San Francisco's fastest-growing technology companies for years, recently earning the No. 115 spot on Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list.
"At Copper, we're filling a crucial market need by building a powerful solution that businesses worldwide rely on to form long-lasting relationships," said Dennis Fois, CEO of Copper. "With her deep industry knowledge and proven ability to drive bottom-line results, Carrie is the perfect addition to our team. She will play an integral role in boosting our global brand platform, driving the go-to market strategy, and expanding our reach."
Shaw will help grow Copper's team presence in the Toronto office, alongside the recently hired vice president of engineering. The company announced the opening of its Toronto office in September, 2019, to tap into the area's diverse talent pool and better serve its growing East Coast and European customer base.
About Copper
As the recommended CRM for G Suite, Copper is the only CRM that works from your inbox with seamless integration with G Suite. Copper arms its users with collaboration tools and provides a user-friendly experience to help teams and businesses build long-lasting relationships. It is used across teams, from finance to marketing and sales, and automates tasks and statuses for today's digital-first employees at small-to-medium size companies. Copper services more than 12,000 paid businesses in more than 100 countries. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company has raised $100M in venture capital financing from leading investors like GV, NextWorld Capital, Norwest Venture Partners and True Ventures. For more information or to sign up for a free trial, visit www.copper.com.
Stay in touch with Copper on social:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
Media Contact
Copper@inkhouse.com