WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Apr. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Magazine ranked White Plains-based Copy & Art number 116 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: New York City Metro list, the most prestigious ranking of the New York City area-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the New York City Metro Region's most dynamic segment – it's independent small businesses.
"Our team's unparalleled creativity in developing innovative marketing and communications strategies has propelled our business forward. Clients love our fresh ideas and attention to detail that help elevate their brand," says Elena Rivera-Cheek, Chief Creative Officer and Founder of Copy & Art. "Our impressive two-year revenue growth that helped us earn this recognition represents the hard work and dedication of our team, and the trust that our clients place in us."
The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the New York City Metro area, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/new-york.
"This list proves the power of companies in the New York City area, no matter the industry," says Inc. Editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."
About Copy & Art
Copy & Art is a boutique health care communications firm. We are a certified MBE, woman-owned and managed. We offer full creative capabilities including copywriting, design, research, marketing strategy and brand-related meeting strategy. We create customer-facing and internal communications and strive for excellence with every client project and experience.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals Methodology
The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. Reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc. Media:
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
Media Contact
Sherri Heller, Copy and Art, +1 917-445-9982, sherri@copyandartny.com
Elena Rivera-Cheek, Copy and Art, 914-610-0433, elena@copyandartny.com
SOURCE Copy and Art