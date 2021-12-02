SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Next week, COR, the next-generation AI-powered solution that helps creative agencies manage time, will announce the company's first online COR Awards ceremony. The awards will honor teams at top agencies for how they've handled the challenges of managing their projects and finances over the last year. Winners will be awarded for categories such as most projects delivered on time, operational efficiency, and how successful they are at integrating with their own clients.
The evening ceremony will take place on December 9, 2021, at 6:00 P.M. (EST) and will be hosted by COR CEO & Co-Founder Santi Bibiloni and David Sable, a trailblazer in the creative industry and former global CEO & COO at top agencies VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson, respectively. David is an entrepreneur, activist, and is on the board of several top retail brands. Santi and David will discuss "the business of hours when time is relative," or how creatives can adjust to the new flow of work and productivity in a way that validates their efforts without constraining them by time management.
"Our community of clients and ambassadors has grown remarkably over the last year and this is our way of honoring them," said COR CEO Santi Bibiloni. "At COR, we see time management from a holistic perspective, where it is not about clocking in and out, but the key to understanding how to execute brilliant ideas for every unique creative professional. For us, this evening is about celebrating what the winners -- and nominees -- have accomplished despite the challenges of the last couple of years."
Full list of awards to be presented:
- Operational efficiency
- Projects delivered on time
- COR Ambassador
- Profitability Management
- Best integrated teams
Winners will be announced during the COR Awards livestream. To register or learn more, please visit https://projectcor.com/cor-awards-the-business-of-hours/.
About COR
Founded in 2017 with headquarters in San Francisco, CA COR provides an end-to-end AI-based solution for creative industries agencies to help manage time and profit. Today, the company is among the world's top 25 percent fastest-growing SaaS companies, according to Bessemer's State of the Cloud Report. For more information, please visit http://www.projectcor.com.
