SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordial has launched the next generation of its mobile app messaging technology, fully integrated into its cross-channel data and messaging platform. With Cordial's new native iOS and Android software development kits (SDKs), agile marketers and developers can now send a better message in mobile, too.
"Marketers have been asking for more from their mobile messaging solutions. Enterprises want to take advantage of the same data, personalization, and agile marketing workflows in one platform," notes Benjamin Dorr, COO at Cordial. "The approach to mobile app messaging not only needed improvement, but a complete reimagination. For Cordial, this means an end-to-end solution in the same platform, from improved data collection to more sophisticated message design to richer, in-app experiences."
What sets Cordial's native SDKs apart? Speed to market and industry-leading data security. Data transformations inside Cordial simplify migration from mobile platforms without additional engineering effort, and enterprise-grade security features keep customer data safe.
An early adopter of Cordial's new SDKs, Revolve unified its mobile app messaging on Cordial, allowing its customer retention team to manage multiple customer profiles and drive higher engagement. "Cordial's triggering features are now available for push notifications, enabling us to launch six new campaigns within a month of migration. We've grown our push program while maintaining email, and we're excited to communicate with our customers across multiple channels," says Jennifer Fan, Senior Director of Customer Retention at Revolve.
The Mighty has also launched new campaign orchestrations to build digital communities on mobile. Smriti Gupta, Director of Product at The Mighty notes, "the ability to send push notifications via Cordial has allowed us to continuously engage with The Mighty members in their journey on the app–from activation to retention."
Cordial clients benefit from the simplicity of managing all their messaging channels in a single platform. Gupta notes, "Having both email and push notifications in one place has helped us reduce our operations cost." And Revolve agrees: "Using Cordial for both push and email provided the team greater insight while requiring much less time to execute campaigns," adds Fan.
"We like to say Cordial isn't email-first or mobile-first—we're data-first," says Dorr. Cordial's mobile messaging solution allows marketers to use data to communicate in mobile in a more sophisticated way than ever before.
ABOUT CORDIAL
Founded in 2014, Cordial builds technology for marketers to deliver personal, relevant, and emotionally intelligent messages across any channel. For more information, visit cordial.com.
