CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this cordless power tools market report.
The cordless power tools market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2020−2026.
Key Insights:
- The presence of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and other specialty stores such as Home Depot, which offer more DIY projects, are also driving the market for DIY tools, which eventually raises the market for cordless power tools.
- The rise in the application of precision parts and surge in global consumer traffic is expected to drive the demand for cordless power tools in the aerospace industry. Accordingly, the segment is expected to generate USD 2,002.10 million by 2026.
- Futuristic inventions in the mainstream robotic technology and complementary technologies would boost investors' confidence in the market, and the market will witness an increase in VC funding in the market. New startups would come with robotic lawn mowers with advanced features while existing vendors will continue developing their product portfolio with upgrades.
- The global demolition hammers market is likely to USD 1,880 million by 2026 as they accomplish cutting and demolishing hard materials.
- Many international players are expected to expand their reach worldwide during the forecast period in APAC and Latin America to gain more market share.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by tool type, end-user, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors, and 22 other vendors are profiled in the report
https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/cordless-power-tools-market
Cordless Power Tools Power Market – Opportunities Assessment
Vendors must develop new technologies and need to remain abreast with upcoming innovations to have a competitive advantage. Many international players are expected to expand their reach worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries in APAC and Latin America, to gain more market share. The Zamo laser measure by Bosch was a gamechanger in the cordless measurement tool segment. The market competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product extensions, growth in technological innovations, and an increase in mergers and acquisitions. Vendors are manufacturing cordless power tools with innovative product specifications to capture more consumer interest and improve user convenience, thereby, fueling the growth of the market. For instance, TTI launches more than 300 new upgraded products each year and it takes six months to develop a new product. Accordingly, Bosch power tools in India wanted end-users in the country to get a hands-on experience of the Bosch cordless power tools that were achieved through demonstration vans. The mobile campaign was planned in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Cochin, Hyderabad, and Pune that can probably increase the adoption of cordless power tools.
Cordless Power Tools Market by Tool Type
- Drilling and Fastening Tools
- Drills
- Impact Drivers
- Impact Wrenches
- Screwdrivers & Nut Runners
- Sawing and Cutting Tools
- Jigsaws
- Reciprocating Saws
- Circular Saws
- Band Saws
- Shears and Nibblers
- Demolition Tools
- Demolition Hammers
- Rotary Hammers
- Hammer drills
- Material Removal Tools
- Sanders
- Grinders
- Routing Tools
- Others
- Layout & Laser Tools
- Dust Extractors
- Heat and Glue Guns
Cordless Power Tools Market by End-user
- Industrial
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Electronics
- Energy
- Construction
- Shipbuilding
- Other Industry
- Commercial
- Residential
Cordless Power Tools Market by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- South Africa
- UAE
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- The rise in Demand for Industrial Heat Guns
- Increased Prominence of Asian Manufacturing
- Industry 4.0 and Smart Precision Manufacturing
- Advances in Li-ion Batteries
Prominent Vendors
- Stanley Black & Decker
- Robert Bosch
- Techtronic Industries Company
- Makita
- Hilti
Other Prominent Vendors
- Atlas Copco
- Apex Tool Group
- Ingersoll Rand
- Snap-on
- Koki Holdings
- Emerson
- Panasonic
- Fortive
- CHEVRON
- Positec
- FEIN
- FERM
- AIMCO
- Uryu Seisaku
- INTERSKOL
- Festool
- Kyocera
- CS Unitec
- Dynabrade
- Husqvarna
- STIHL
- Blount International
