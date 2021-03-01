PROVIDENCE, R.I., Mar. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CORE Business Technologies ("CORE"), a comprehensive provider of revenue management and consumer engagement solutions for Government, Healthcare and Higher Education, announced its February 9th, 2021 acquisition of Automated Merchant Systems ("AMS"), a proven provider of electronic payment processing solutions for government agencies and businesses.
The purchase will bring together leading technologies and expertise that expand and deliver greater consumer-friendly, digital experiences to better serve the needs of clients with feature-rich, flexible payment solutions.
CORE CEO, Dan Paulus, said, "With decades of experience serving governments and the private sector, AMS is an expert in unlocking the full power of electronic payments. Coming together creates a unique opportunity to extend greater capabilities and value to our customers. AMS customers will gain access to powerful and mature SaaS Cashiering, Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP), and Constituent Engagement solutions from CORE. CORE will benefit from access to additional gateway integrations, powerful merchant services management tools, and broader technology integration relationships. Bringing these technologies and processes together will provide greater value to our customers and we believe this is a true one plus one equals three equation."
Commenting on the acquisition, Dan Sloan, President of AMS, said, "We are excited to join CORE and become part of the CORE organization. We view our clients as partners and look forward to continuing to help them achieve their goals with CORE's expanded value-added solutions and services, and robust integration capabilities."
This investment represents an important strategic opportunity to further deliver robust, integrated best-in-class payment processing solutions to drive efficiencies in local and state governments, and businesses nationwide.
About CORE
CORE Business Technologies is the only SaaS-based solution provider that closes the loop on the full payment transaction lifecycle, enabling fast, frictionless, interactions between government, healthcare, and higher education clients, their constituents, and customers.
About AMS
For nearly three decades serving the public and private sector, AMS has provided payment processing solutions driven by the need to raise consumer engagement, increase adoption, and lessen the cost of payment acceptance to keep pace with emerging payment technologies.
