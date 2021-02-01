PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CORE Business Technologies ("CORE"), a comprehensive provider of revenue management and consumer engagement solutions for Government, Healthcare and Higher Education, announced its 2020 acquisitions of Utah-based Secure Instant Payments (SIP), a Payment Facilitator delivering robust virtual terminal software and dynamic social spacing event management, and eGov Strategies LLC (eGov), an Indiana-based provider of payment and web solutions.
Combined, the purchase will bring together leading technologies that expand and deliver greater constituent-friendly, digital experiences to better serve the needs of government clients.
CORE CEO, Dan Paulus, said, "CORE has built a great portfolio of technology solutions that has been optimized over the years. These new partnerships create an amazing opportunity to deliver even more dynamic solutions that will unify the delivery of constituent experiences now and in the future."
Commenting on the transaction, Dan Schmidt, a Founder and the Director of Engineering for SIP, added, "I am so pleased that our companies possess a shared commitment to delivering the best customer experience and innovative solutions possible. Along with substantial growth, the combined organizations have a strong reputation for delivering superior customer-centric solutions. I am excited for our team here in Utah to have access to more resources to enhance our products and services."
These investments represent an important strategic opportunity to deliver expanded offerings to drive efficiencies in local and state governments. With shared values and complementary products and services, the acquisitions also add to the organization's capacity and geographic presence.
Alan Pyrz, Co-Founder of eGov, said, "CORE is a great fit that will enable us to expand our back-office integrations and will allow us to offer enhanced cashiering and financial integrations to our existing and new customers."
"Joining forces with CORE also will provide us with a broader base for expanding our website management and citizen engagement solutions to drive successful client outcomes nationwide. Both Alan and I look forward to our roles within the combined organization" added Co-Founder Ken Barlow.
About CORE
CORE Business Technologies is the only SaaS-based solution provider that closes the loop on the full payment transaction lifecycle, enabling fast, frictionless, interactions between government, healthcare, and higher education clients, their constituents, and customers.
About SIP
SIP is a Utah-based Payment Facilitator delivering robust virtual terminal software to provide electronic payments and processing services for municipalities. An industry leader providing proven revenue collection solutions and personalized payment experiences for over 10 years, they have a tradition for excellent customer service and innovation.
About eGov Strategies
eGov focuses on serving the unique needs of government clients and their constituents, offering a comprehensive suite of software that enables dynamic online content management services and integrated payment acceptance for local and state governments.
Media Contact
Suzanne Reynolds, CORE Business Technologies, +1 8665672673 Ext: 1422, sreynolds@corebt.com
SOURCE CORE Business Technologies