BELLEVUE, Wash., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Scientific announced today it is making its powerful Cloud for Data Scientists™ available at no charge for those entities engaged directly in research related to the containment or eradication of the COVID-19 virus, or other healthcare research organizations whose data scientists have been displaced due to restricted facility access. The Cloud for Data Scientists™ combines NVIDIA DGX systems for compute and high-performance, flash storage technology, providing accelerated GPU compute, tuned to the demands of deep learning.
Core Scientific is a leader in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies, delivering best-in-class infrastructure and software solutions. In an increasingly distributed and connected world, Core Scientific believes that AI and blockchain are changing the way information is processed, shared and stored across a range of industries.
Researchers across the nation and around the world are analyzing volumes of images and vast amounts other data in an effort to stop the spread and rid the world of the risks associated with COVID-19. This type of analysis requires computing power that is not common within most organizations. By providing its services to research organizations at no cost, Core Scientific hopes to make this powerful platform available to all who need it.
The Core Scientific Cloud for Data Scientists™ provides dense GPU compute resources along with intelligent orchestration, management and scheduling of data science workloads. "The Core Scientific software stack (known as Plexus™) provides data scientists the same packaged tooling they are accustomed to in the Public cloud," said Ian Ferreira, Chief Product Officer for AI at Core Scientific. "Our hope is that by providing this powerful platform along with containerized toolsets specific to the COVID-19 effort, such as the Allen Institute for AI's COVID-19 Toolkit, we will help reduce the impact of this horrible virus and assist in restoring normal life to people across the world."
Please visit corescientific.com/contact to register your organization for this offer. Enter "COVID-19" in the message field.
