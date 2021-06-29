TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coreio Inc. today announced it has achieved the Microsoft Authorized Service Provider designation for Surface devices. This achievement recognizes Coreio's commitment to providing a quality sales and service experience to our clients across Canada and the US.
"Coreio is excited to be an Authorized Service Provider (ASP) for Microsoft Surface devices. This new competency is now seamlessly integrated into our strong technical support capability and experience in providing nationwide coverage for our existing and future clients," says Stephen Baird, Chief Technology Officer. "Microsoft Surface is a key enabler of the 'Digital Workplace' empowering companies to work securely, anywhere and anytime."
"Coreio helps our customers get the most out of their Microsoft solutions. Their comprehensive portfolio of Managed Services helps clients get the technology they need while also providing an integrated environment to optimize the capabilities of Microsoft products," says Greg Bond, Surface Commercial Channel Lead, Microsoft Canada.
Coreio's mission as a Managed Services Provider is to enable our client partners to focus on their business while we take care of the IT issues that are core to their organizations' productivity. As a Microsoft Gold Partner and an Authorized Surface Reseller, this expansion of our relationship with Microsoft enables us to further support and manage our clients' Digital Workplace ecosystem from Procurement to Retirement.
Coreio's robust National Field Services network includes a team of over 450 certified Deskside Support Technicians across the country who can provide services, including hardware maintenance and break/fix support, to organizations via a centralized walk-in service at campus locations or a distributed deskside service on a dedicated and/or dispatch basis.
About Coreio
Coreio Inc. is a leading services provider that delivers IT Infrastructure and Operations solutions for enterprise-scale companies across North America. We build on our 40 year history as a strategic partner, and apply our experience as in-house IT experts, to help our clients solve complex business and technology issues, so they can focus on what they do best. Coreio provides a variety of managed IT services across onsite IT support, data centre and networking, asset lifecycle management and request/incident management, as well as strategic IT counsel to clients regarding Infrastructure and Operations.
Media Contact:
Nick Varone
Vice President of Sales & Marketing
Coreio Inc.
nick.varone@coreio.com, (905) 850-2987
