SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corelight, provider of the most powerful network traffic analysis (NTA) solutions for cybersecurity, today announced two of its founders, Dr. Vern Paxson and Dr. Robin Sommer, have received the distinguished IEEE Security and Privacy "Test of Time" award for their work entitled "Outside the Closed World: On Using Machine Learning For Network Intrusion Detection" published in 2010.
The IEEE Security and Privacy "Test of Time" award is intended to recognize papers published at IEEE's flagship security conference that have made a lasting impact on the field.
"Ten years ago when we set out to do this research, machine learning was still a pretty nascent technology, particularly as it related to network defense techniques," said Paxson. "We hope that this paper continues to serve as a guidepost for further development of machine learning as an effective network defense mechanism."
"The challenges to defenders attempting to leverage machine learning for anomaly detection, remain largely the same today," said Sommer. "As such, it is an honor to receive this distinction from IEEE and to know that our research has made a major impact on the field."
To qualify for an award, a paper must have been published at the IEEE Symposium on Security and Privacy ("S&P") between 10 and 12 years prior. Each year, the awards selection committee is charged to select one or more winners from among the eligible set using their own experience and knowledge.
"Our committee looked for publications that were as rich in their foresight as in their technical and research contributions," said Avi Rubin, 2020 IEEE S&P Test of Time Award selection committee chair and professor at Johns Hopkins University. "The selected papers have made a lasting impact on the field, transforming the research landscape with novel ideas that correctly predicted the direction of the field and the industry."
