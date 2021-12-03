FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coretek announced that they attained Registered Provider Organization (RPO) status for the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) and now maintains a listing in the CMMC Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB) marketplace. The CMMC-AB recognizes Coretek to provide advisory, consulting, assessment preparation, implementation, and remediation services to companies in the defense industrial base (DIB) as they prepare their security program for CMMC or other required security assessments. Coretek has a long history of supporting customers with regulatory compliance and high-security requirements and the proven ability to provide advisory, consulting, implementation, secure migration, and long-term managed services in IT and security disciplines.
"Coretek has the utmost commitment to security across all our services. The RPO accreditation supports our long-term vision and dedication to the support and security of our customers and our industry at large." – Brian Herr, Chief Security Officer
RPO accredited companies like Coretek are bound by a strict code of conduct and do not conduct certification assessments and do not grant certified status for CMMC. As an RPO, Coretek provides CMMC guidance and support to companies impacted by CMMC regulations.
An RPO accredited business must meet the following criteria to be certified:
- Receive authorization from the CMMC-AB.
- Sign the RPO agreement with the CMMC Accreditation Body.
- Must pass an Organizational Background Check via data provided to the CMMC-AB by Dun & Bradstreet and have a DUNS number.
- Have at least one Registered Practitioner (RP) associated with their business at all times.
These requirements are put in place by the CMMC-AB help businesses seeking CMMC certification because they provide legitimacy and credibility. A business seeking to meet CMMC regulations can be confident when they select a company that has attained RPO authorization, that their partner is committed to helping them prepare for CMMC standards. Historically, Coretek has a commitment to build all solutions on a foundation of security. Earning RPO accreditation takes them to the next step in their journey to providing the highest quality services to all customers while expanding their services to include the support of businesses that need to meet security regulations across industries.
About Coretek
Coretek is the #1 Microsoft Azure Partner in the U.S. and an Azure Expert Managed Service Provider. Coretek consults, builds, manages, secures, and maintains IT infrastructure, enabling business leaders to spend less time thinking about technology and more time focused on their customers, culture, and communities. Coretek solves the world's most complex business challenges with the cloud.
