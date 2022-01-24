FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Coretek team is excited to announce their team has attained Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) status for a fifth year.
"Our teams are highly qualified and deeply experienced in Microsoft Azure technology. Our customers continue to reap the long-term benefits and competitive advantage that come along with partnering with a leading technology service provider. We are thrilled to continue to build on this success and support customers in the Azure space." Clint Adkins, Microsoft Azure Practice Director, Coretek
The process requires partners to validate their skills, successful customer projects, ability to scale, and a commitment to providing next-generation managed service offerings on Microsoft Azure.
"Partners play a central role in Microsoft's vision to support companies in their digital transformation projects. Coretek has invested in building deep Microsoft Azure knowledge and services and we are pleased to recognize it as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider for the second year." Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft
Partners who offer full lifecycle managed services to customers can earn Azure Expert MSP status.
Microsoft employs an independent third-party audit company to assess compliance against the Azure Expert MSP Audit requirements. The audit is a systematic, independent, and documented process for obtaining evidence and evaluating objectively to determine the extent to which audit criteria are met.
An Azure Expert MSP must have the ability to guide customers toward creative business solutions that support the demands of high-performing, agile environments through the use of assessments, enablement services, and cutting-edge tools that allow them to manage the full customer cloud engagement lifecycle.
Azure Expert MSP's deliver solutions to customers' business challenges architected and managed by highly skilled and deeply certified technical consultants and architects.
Better Service
Azure Expert MSP makes it easier for customers to verify expert partners because only partners that pass the rigorous audit become Azure Expert MSP. Every service Coretek offers, and every customer interaction is held to the highest standards.
Broader Offerings
Our team is versed in wide range of Azure tools and services, so no matter your business needs, we deliver. Whether customers need to enable a better remote work experience for their workforce or migrate apps while ensuring security and compliance—as an Azure Expert MSP, Coretek can handle it.
Closer Relationships
Coretek's longstanding and trusted relationship with Microsoft is even stronger due to the Azure Expert MSP recognition. Coretek's ties with the partner and technical teams at Microsoft provide first-to-market information that enables our teams to build the best future-ready solutions for your business.
About Coretek
Coretek (https://coretek.com) is the #1 Microsoft Azure Partner in the U.S. and an Azure Expert Managed Service Provider. Coretek consults, builds, manages, secures, and maintains IT infrastructure, enabling business leaders to spend less time thinking about technology and more time focused on their customers, culture, and communities. Coretek solves the world's most complex business challenges with the cloud.
Media Contact
Candie Mitchell, Coretek, +1 (248) 684-9400 Ext: 211, candie.mitchell@coretek.com
SOURCE Coretek