FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Microsoft Partners with active Gold Competencies that demonstrate deep knowledge in specific technologies can attain advanced specializations. These specializations ensure that a partner meets the highest standards for delivery and support for Microsoft customers.
As more businesses adopt a hybrid cloud model, technology partners must stay on the edge of new and emerging technologies and remain capable of delivering on technologies as they change. Microsoft developed the Windows & SQL Server Migration to Azure Advanced Specialization to help customers determine which partners have the technical abilities and proven experience to migrate and optimize Windows Server and SQL-Server-based production workloads to Azure.
Partners who demonstrate deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success in migrating Windows Server and SQL Server-based production workloads to Microsoft Azure may seek the Windows & SQL Server Migration to Azure Advanced Specialization.
"Earning the Windows & SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization demonstrates our dedication and intense desire to ensure our customers get the maximum value and best service from our team. It validates our position among the top partners in the Microsoft Azure ecosystem." —Clint Adkins
The Windows & SQL Server Migration to Azure advanced specialization demonstrates Coretek's continued expertise in Microsoft Azure technologies and desire to support customers that need to move to the cloud at their own pace. Coretek is a long-standing trusted Microsoft Azure Expert MSP with proven success across cloud, hybrid, modern work, and security solutions.
About Coretek
Coretek is the #1 Microsoft Azure Partner in the U.S. and an Azure Expert Managed Service Provider. Coretek consults, builds, manages, secures, and maintains IT infrastructure, enabling business leaders to spend less time thinking about technology and more time focused on their customers, culture, and communities. Coretek solves the world's most complex business challenges with the cloud.
