FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sep. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coretek is excited to announce that for the 13th consecutive year, the team ranks as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in Metropolitan Detroit.
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. Organizations are assessed based on communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention, and more. Participating companies benchmark results with other cities such as Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Chicago, Detroit, etc.
This continued recognition is a great honor and highlights the team's commitment to building an organization and culture that listens to and supports its employees both in their work and home life.
"Our team is growing in both numbers and talent. Each month we onboard new professionals to join our already very talented team of technical experts. Everyone at Coretek brings the immense enthusiasm required to deliver new and exciting technology solutions to our customers. It is a great time to be a part of Coretek or join our team!"
– Andy Scofield, VP of HR
The Coretek vision embodies inclusivity and centers on hiring and retaining the very best talent. Coretek strives to create a culture that attracts great people who want to work with other great people and do great work! Coretek's teams are composed of people from diverse backgrounds and all walks of life. Our teams support each person no matter their background or station and encourage one another to be the best person possible; this enables our people to bring their whole selves to work while executing at the highest level possible.
About Coretek
Coretek is the #1 Microsoft Azure Partner in the U.S. and an Azure Expert Managed Service Provider. Coretek consults, builds, manages, secures, and maintains IT infrastructure, enabling business leaders to spend less time thinking about technology and more time focused on their customers, culture, and communities. Coretek solves the world's most complex business challenges with the cloud.
