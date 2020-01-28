ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CorMatrix® Cardiovascular, Inc. www.cormatrix.com, a leading developer of regenerative cardiovascular medical devices, today announces the first minimally invasive robotic implant of Cor® PATCH by Dr. Husam H. Balkhy, Professor of Surgery, and Director of Robotic and Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery at the University of Chicago Medicine. Dr. Balkhy is a global leader and pioneer in minimally invasive and robotic cardiac surgery with extensive experience performing robotic totally endoscopic beating heart coronary bypass grafting (TECAB). The Cor® PATCH was successfully implanted robotically through small 8mm and 10mm ports and placed to provide epicardial support and repair of the anterior left ventricular wall of the heart that had been damaged as a result of myocardial infarct. The Cor® PATCH is first in a series of products to address clinical challenges in the cardiovascular disease market, to include regenerative and innovative design solutions for congestive heart failure, and adult or pediatric cardiac valve patients.
"The patient underwent a robotic totally endoscopic LIMA (left internal mammary artery) to LAD (left anterior descending) bypass and the Cor® PATCH was placed distally on the anterior wall towards the apex. The case went great and I found the Cor® PATCH was easy to place using a robotic endoscopic approach. I am excited to continue to use the Cor® PATCH robotically for future cases and monitor its potential effects on myocardial function," said Husam H Balkhy, MD, University of Chicago Medicine.
"The Cor® PATCH is the first next generation ECM® product cleared by the FDA for epicardial tissue support and repair. Dr. Balkhy's successful use robotically demonstrates that the Cor® PATCH can be implanted in both minimally invasive approaches and open heart cardiac surgical procedures. The introduction of the Cor® PATCH epicardial patch to the cardiac surgery market represents the first of a rapidly developing CorMatrix® pipeline of next generation ECM® products and patient solutions," said Edgar Rey, President & CEO, CorMatrix® Cardiovascular Inc.
CorMatrix® Cardiovascular, Inc. is a regenerative biotechnology company based in metro Atlanta, Georgia. A pioneer and leader in regenerative science and technology, the company was founded to address congestive heart failure, the largest global disease management challenge and unmet cardiovascular clinical need. CorMatrix® provides regenerative, technological innovations, and patient solutions for the treatment of congestive heart failure and other cardiovascular diseases. The company is committed to developing innovative future non-synthetic, regenerative devices for the cardiovascular system through continued research and improvements to the CorMatrix® ECM® technology.
