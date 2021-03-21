LIBERTY, S.C., March 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Designed for harsh environments, Cornell Dubilier's new ALH series of AC rated filter capacitors offer 50% greater life than competitive 85/85 THB-rated film capacitors. The Temperature, Humidity at Bias (THB) test exposes parts to the harsh conditions of 85 °C at 85% relative humidity with rated voltage applied. CDE's testing has been validated for 1,500 hours while competitors validate their series for 1,000 hours under the same conditions. This demanding test simulates the extremely harsh operating conditions encountered in many commercial and industrial inverter applications that can cause conventional film capacitors to fail early due to moisture penetration.
The ALH Series is optimized for AC harmonic filtering on the input and output of inverter circuits. Capacitance ranges from 0.22 to 50 µF at 160-450 Vac, 50/60Hz with high rms current ratings for handling higher-ordered harmonics.
The series offers self-healing, metalized polypropylene-film in a robust board-mount package that also meets the rigors of automotive AEC Q200 testing. The solvent-resistant, box-style plastic case and resin-seal are both UL/cUL 94V-0 recognized for construction designs, with tin-plated copper RoHS compliant terminations. Their superior construction makes these capacitors ideally suited for solar, wind, UPS, EV, and other inverters applications that may be subjected to wide-ranging environmental conditions.
The ALH Series film capacitors are available now from the company's franchised distributors.
For more information contact CDE: Product Manager: Mike Rapoza, 508-996-8561 Ext. 1110 email: mrapoza@cde.com
###
Cornell Dubilier (Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc., Cornell Dubilier Marketing, Inc., and affiliates) is dedicated to advancing capacitor technology for new applications. Cornell Dubilier combines innovative products with engineering expertise to provide reliable component solutions for inverters, wind and solar power, electric vehicles, power supplies, motor drives, HVAC, motors, welding, aerospace, telecom, medical equipment, and UPS systems. A global group of companies, Cornell Dubilier has ISO-9001 certified manufacturing and distribution facilities in Liberty, SC; Snow Hill, NC; New Bedford, MA; Mexicali, Mexico; and Hong Kong.
Media Contact
Mike Rapoza, Cornell Dubilier Electronics, +1 508-996-8561, mrapoza@cde.com
Diane Antonietta, Cornell Dubilier Electronics, 508-996-8561, dantonietta@cde.com
SOURCE Cornell Dubilier Electronics