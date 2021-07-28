IPSWICH, Mass., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cornell University Library, a founding member of the FOLIO project, has become the largest research institution to adopt the FOLIO Library Services Platform (LSP) with hosting and service support from EBSCO Information Services' EBSCO FOLIO. EBSCO supported the migration from Cornell's existing integrated library system (ILS) and will continue to provide hosting and service support to Cornell University Library.
Cornell co-developed and implemented FOLIO as an open source, flexible, collaborative and sustainable solution to support multiple library operations. By choosing to run FOLIO through a hosting and service provider, libraries such as Cornell are making the decision to outsource LSP support, avoiding the need to develop that capacity in-house. EBSCO is among the service providers that are part of the project and are now offering hosting and support services, providing more choice for libraries.
Debra Howell, Director of Information Technology Operations at Cornell University Library, says that being heavily involved in the FOLIO community gave Cornell a stake in the open source project. "Moving to FOLIO gives us the opportunity to leverage the hard work of our staff members who have helped build the FOLIO platform. By taking advantage of EBSCO's implementation and hosting services we can easily integrate our library services and leverage EBSCO's role in developing FOLIO."
Cornell recently transitioned to EBSCO Discovery Service™ (EDS) and will be integrating FOLIO with the EBSCO Knowledge Base, as well as GOBI® Library Solutions from EBSCO. By moving to EDS and EBSCO Knowledge Services, Cornell will be able to leverage APIs that work with third-party systems already in place. Using the EBSCO Knowledge Base will ensure that data remains optimized, while providing a better user experience.
