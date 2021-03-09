OMAHA, Neb., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Financial Transmission Network, Inc. (FTNI), a provider of industry-leading integrated receivables, payment processing, and cash application solutions, today announced that Cornhusker Bank has launched an online payment portal for consumer loans powered by FTNI's ETran platform.
Founded in 1903 and serving the local Lincoln area community for more than 100 years, Cornhusker Bank understands the Lincoln/Omaha Metroplex and how important trusted relationships are within these communities. With multiple branches across the cities and 24/7 online and mobile banking solutions, Cornhusker Bank is committed to continuously enhancing the customer experience in order to be "the bank of choice" for both internal and external customers.
Cornhusker Bank has partnered with FTNI to launch an online consumer loan portal for customers to make payments to their loan statements. The online payment portal, powered by FTNI's ETran platform, will be utilized by customers paying consumer loans through a non-Cornhusker banking account. Customers are able to conveniently and securely view and pay loan statements via ACH.
Through this new partnership, FTNI enhanced it's already existing fully-hosted online payment portal to fit the unique requirements of a consumer loan payment solution for Cornhusker Bank. Complete electronic bill/invoice presentment and payment (EBPP/EIPP) functionality enables loan statement details to be displayed in the portal for customers to securely view and make online ACH payments.
"The addition of a new consumer loan portal for customers making payments from an external account will help us further streamline our loan payment acceptance process," said Crystal Wichita, COO, Cornhusker Bank. "By partnering with FTNI to implement a tailored payment solution, our customers are able to make convenient, contactless online payments to their loan statements. The ability to offer this new payment acceptance option is a big win for us, as well as our customers."
ETran's highly configurable, modular design allows organizations to efficiently tailor the platform to their unique business processes and workflows. The integrated receivables solution offers the ability to accept any payment method, via any payment channel, all from a single, cloud-based platform. ETran's agnostic nature works with any existing banking institution, merchant processor and back-office system(s) to support efficient integration and automated cash application capabilities.
"FTNI is proud to partner with Cornhusker Bank as they evolve their systems and processes to deliver their customers expanded payment options," said John Karhoff, vice president of sales, FTNI. "Cornhusker Bank's adoption of our fully-hosted payment portal to offer online consumer loan payment options is another great example of how banking institutions can leverage the power of seamlessly integrated payment processing and cash application automation solutions."
About Cornhusker Bank
Cornhusker Bank was founded in 1903 in Davey, Nebraska, and originally named Farmers State Bank. The bank was moved to Lincoln, Nebraska in 1960 and renamed to Cornhusker Bank to reflect the Nebraska state values. Cornhusker Bank has been serving the Lincoln/Omaha area for over 100 years. With multiple locations in Lincoln, one in Omaha, and convenient 24/7 online and mobile solutions, Cornhusker Bank strives to continuously enhance the customer experience each and every day. Visit cornhuskerbank.com to learn more.
About FTNI
Financial Transmission Network, Inc. (FTNI) accelerates the way businesses accept, process, post and manage payments. Processing millions of transactions monthly, FTNI's integrated receivables platform, ETran, accepts any payment method, via any payment channel—all on a single, secure, cloud-based platform. ETran seamlessly integrates current business processes, bank and processor relationships, and back-office systems to modernize and automate payment processing and cash application operations. Founded in 2007, FTNI serves more than 20,000 corporate users from over 1,000 leading companies spanning numerous industries including Banking and Financial Services, Distribution, Insurance, Nonprofit, Property Management, Utilities, and more. For more information, visit ftni.com.
