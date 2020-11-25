NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the millions of people that have died from COVID-19, CoronavirusOutbreakMap.com is honoring everyone that has died from COVID-19.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many deaths in the United States. Coronavirus Outbreak Map.com is helping surviving family members and friends remember and honor their loved ones lost due to COVID-19.
Coronavirus Outbreak Map memorial website is the place where the surviving family members and friends can honor the memory of those lost due to COVID-19.
Family members and friends can share their memories of their loved ones lost due to COVID-19 on Coronavirus Outbreak Map by sending an email to coronavirus outbreak map.
When you contact Coronavirus Outbreak Map by email at 259915@email4pr.com, please include your loved one or friend name and state of residence at time of death, you may attach a picture and any other information that you would like to have included on the Coronavirus Outbreak Map Memorial Page.
CoronavirusOutbreakMap.com Mission
- To honor those that have died from COVID-19
- To Report Coronavirus News
- To provide an agenda free news website and report only facts
- To provide a subscription free COVID-19 news website; as the CoronavirusOutbreakMap.com website does not charge fees and is completely free to the readers.
To learn more about Coronavirus Outbreak Map, visit our website.
Contact Information
Jacob Joseph
CoronavirusOutbreakMap.com
https://www.coronavirusoutbreakmap.com/
321.693.6520
259915@email4pr.com