NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the millions of people that have died from COVID-19, CoronavirusOutbreakMap.com is honoring everyone that has died from COVID-19. 

Family members and friends can share their memories of their loved ones lost due to COVID-19 on Coronavirus Outbreak Map by sending an email to coronavirus outbreak map.

When you contact Coronavirus Outbreak Map by email at 259915@email4pr.com, please include your loved one or friend name and state of residence at time of death, you may attach a picture and any other information that you would like to have included on the Coronavirus Outbreak Map Memorial Page.

CoronavirusOutbreakMap.com Mission

- To honor those that have died from COVID-19

- To Report Coronavirus News

- To provide an agenda free news website and report only facts

- To provide a subscription free COVID-19 news website; as the CoronavirusOutbreakMap.com website does not charge fees and is completely free to the readers.

To learn more about Coronavirus Outbreak Map, visit our website.

Contact Information

Jacob Joseph
CoronavirusOutbreakMap.com
https://www.coronavirusoutbreakmap.com/
321.693.6520
259915@email4pr.com

